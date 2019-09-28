Argos on the North Hylton Retail Park is due to close.

The catalogue shop on Hylton Riverside Business Park will shut down as the store moves into the Sainsbury’s North store off the A1231 Wessington Way.

Work is underway within the supermarket to create a space for the shop in the area where its clothing range has been on display.

No details have been confirmed about the launch of the relocated Argos.

Sainsbury's, Wessington Way, Sunderland, where Argos will move into.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Our Argos Hylton Retail Park store will soon be relocating to the nearby Sainsbury’s Sunderland North.

“Colleagues were updated on the plans back in May and we have offered all colleagues the opportunity to move to the new store.

“We will share more information soon."

Earlier this week, Sainsbury’s announced details of a five-year plan to turn around the business and cut costs.

It said it would be closing 125 Argos stores and supermarkets, but would open more as it looked to slash costs.

The group said it will shut up to 70 Argos shops and open around 80 instead within its supermarkets, while it also plans to close up to 15 large supermarkets and as many as 40 convenience stores.

It also said it will open around 10 big stores and some 110 convenience outlets under the plan, which it insisted will increase its store estate.

Chief executive Mike Coupe was asked repeatedly how many staff would be affected by the changes, which stores are set to close, where the new sites could be located, or when workers would be informed if their store is safe. He declined to comment, only saying "we think it's a good news story for our colleagues.”

Finance chief Kevin O'Byrne added: "These are stores we don't see a long-term future for."