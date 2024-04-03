Tui announces new route to Morocco from Newcastle Airport
Tui has announced a new route from Newcastle Airport.
Travellers will be able to fly direct from Newcastle to Agadir, Morocco, next year as part of a boost to the travel operator’s Summer 2025 programme.
Flights are available to book now from May 1, 2025 with direct flights on Mondays and Thursdays during the summer season.
The capacity increase also includes an additional 30,000 seats from Newcastle Airport for Summer 2025, and will see increased frequency to Kos, Greece, with three flights per week.
The travel company said the additional capacity supports TUI’s commitment to offering more choice and flexibility to customers across the UK, particularly in the regions.
Andrew Flintham, TUI UK & Ireland, Manager Director, said: “We are seeing an increase in demand from the North East region, which is why we have added an additional 30,000 seats to our summer 2025 programme including an exciting new route to Agadir, Morocco.
“This now means that there will be more flights to Turkey, Spain and Greece giving customers more choice not only in destination but also in holiday duration and flight times. Our customers want to go on the holiday best for them, and they want to be able to fly out of their local airport.”
The TUI Summer 2025 programme from Newcastle Airport will include:
::80 weekly flights to 13 Countries including 30 destinations.
::Spain: 27 weekly flights to including; 12 weekly flights to the Balearics offering 100,000 seats , nine weekly flights to Canaries offering over 90,000 seats , six weekly flights to mainland Spain offering over 55,000 seats
::Greece: 18 weekly flights offering over 150,00 seats including Corfu, Rhodes, Zakynthos, Kos, Heraklion, Kefalonia and Skiathos.
::Turkey: 90,000 seats to Antalya and Dalaman.
::Long Haul flying to Cancun and Orlando-Melbourne Florida
::Five weekly flights to support Marella Cruise program including Corfu, Paphos, Dubrovnik and Palma de Mallorca.
::Seven exclusive routes – Cancun, Enfidha, Hurghada, Orlando-Melbourne Florida, Naples, Sal and Sharm El Sheikh.
The full 2025 summer programme will be on sale from today via tui.co.uk, TUI retail stores and independent travel agents.
