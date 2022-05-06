Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have assessed these businesses for their food hygiene and given them scores from zero to five.

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Food safety officers have given new food hygiene ratings to these Sunderland businesses.

For a business to get the top rating, they must do well in all three elements and if the top rating is not given, the officer will explain the actions needed to improve their hygiene rating.

Businesses that are given low ratings must make urgent improvements to hygiene standards, with the food safety officer having several enforcement options available to them to ensure that improvements are made.

The food safety officer will also tell the business how quickly these improvements must be made and a reassessment will be carried out to ensure that the issues raised are corrected.

If improvements are not made, the owners could face legal action from the local authority.

Pizza Dial was given a five star rating. Photo: Google Maps.

Scroll down to read the full list of new food hygiene ratings in postcode order.

SR2

Yuvraaj Restaurant, Douro House, 5 - 7 Douro Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 7DX – rated four stars on March 29, 2022.

Langham Tower, Ryhope Road, Sunderland, SR2 7DN – rated one star on March 25, 2022.

Langham Tower was given a one star food hygiene rating.

The Rosedene, 125 Queen Alexandra Road, Sunderland, SR2 9BT – rated five stars on April 22, 2022.

Yummy Kitchen, 49 Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RD – rated zero stars on March 24, 2022.

SR3

Aunt Maud's Tasty Dinners, 32 Londonderry Street, Sunderland, SR3 2AY – rated five stars on May 3, 2022.

Yummy Kitchen was given a zero star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

SR4

The Snack Shack, 98A The Broadway, Grindon, Sunderland, SR4 8NX – rated one star on March 28, 2022.

SR5

Gourmet Fast Foods, 45 Cockermouth Road, Sunderland, SR5 3LU – rated five stars on April 26, 2022.

NE37

The Davy Lamp was given a three star hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

CafeK9, Unit 3, Concord House, Speculation Place, Concord, NE37 2AS – rated five stars on April 27, 2022.

NE38

The Forge, The Farriers Forge, The Green Washington, NE38 7AB – rated five stars on May 4, 2022.

The Green Tea Room And Florist, The Green, Washington, NE38 7AB – rated five stars on May 4, 2022.

Leaf & Bean, Discount Decor, Outlet 29, Phoenix Road, Washington, NE38 0AD – rated five stars on April 28, 2022.

Cafe Life, Washington Mind (The Life House), Grasmere Terrace, Washington, NE38 7LP – rated five stars on April 5.

DH4

Pizza Dial, A 5 Imperial Buildings, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4DJ – rated five stars on March 29, 2022.

DH5

N&H Fisheries, 70 High Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH5 0JN – rated three stars on March 29, 2022.