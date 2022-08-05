'There are a lot of amazing businesses in our city' - Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards sponsor speaks up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison and Brown Furniture, a Holmeside-based business which caters for all the home, is about to mark its 5th anniversary.

Owner Mandy Brown has planned for the future by taking on an extra member of staff. Mandy said: “We want to be here in another five years.”

The company has also sponsored the new-look Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards and Mandy said: “It is really exciting to be a part of something that tries to be positive for the city.

Mandy Brown whose company Harrison and Brown Furnishing is backing the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards. Photos courtesy of Elliot Nichol Photography.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We believe in investing in Sunderland. That is really important. There are a lot of amazing independent businesses in the city.”

Harrison and Brown can provide customers with all their furnishing needs. It sells a range of furniture items including upholstery, dining, living and bedroom furniture.

Excellent service and pride in the job is part and parcel of the Harrison and Brown offer and now the firm is bringing its top-class support to the new-look awards.

This year’s competition, now known as the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards, has a whole host of fantastic backers, including Sunderland City Council, who are our partners in the competition and are the headline sponsors.

Mandy Brown. Photo courtesy of Elliot Nichol Photography.

The awards will culminate with a glittering finals night in November at the Stadium of Light but if you want to be in the running, get your entries in nice and early.

The search has begun for this year’s contenders and we have already had an encouraging start.

Mandy Brown, the owner of Harrison and Brown which is backing the Sunderland Echo Business Awards. Photo courtesy of Elliot Nichol Photography.

Sunderland’s businesses are among the most ambitious, innovative, and hard-working in the world but is your business the best in Wearside and County Durham? Why not enter our awards and put yourself in the running to be a winner.

To enter, take a look at the categories, choose the most appropriate for your business, and nominate using the link below.

You can nominate your own firm or a company which you think deserves an accolade.

For further information and to enter, visit the awards website at www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk

The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

Closing date for entries is Friday, September 23. Judging will take place shortly after the closing date and the shortlist will be announced in early October.

The categories:

SME Business of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

Large Business of the Year - (Sponsored by Chilli Mangoes).

Best Independent Business.

Social Enterprise of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

Sustainable Initiative of the Year - (Sponsored by Marelli)

Business in the Community Award.

Employer of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Lifetime Achievement Award.