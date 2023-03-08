The Wavendon in High Barnes is to return as ‘a pub to be proud of’ for Sunderland community, say owners Greene King
A popular Sunderland pub which was turned into a restaurant is to make a comeback and will revert to its original name.
In 2017 it was announced that The Wavendon on Melbourne Place, off Chester Road in High Barnes, was to become a steakhouse bar and grill called The Broadway. The pub was built in 1959 and was a well established local for six decades.
The restaurant ceased trading last year and a company called the Broadway Pub Co Ltd went into liquidation in December 2022.
The premises have since been taken over Suffolk based pub chain Greene King, whose other Sunderland pubs include The Rosedene on Queen Alexandra Road and The New Derby in Roker.
When it was previously The Wavendon, the pub was split into three separate rooms. When it reopens it will be open plan with one large room. There is scope for outdoor seating.
Greene King have yet to announce a precise date for a reopening and work is continuing inside. Some details are to be finalised and it is also not yet known if meals will be available.
However, the outside signage has been changed. The prominent lettering leaves passers-by in no doubt that the “Wavey” is reverting to its original name.
A spokesperson for the said: “We are currently carrying out some renovations to the Wavendon to give it a new lease of life, as a pub the local community can be proud of.
“We hope to provide more details over the coming weeks as we plan to reopen.”