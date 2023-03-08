In 2017 it was announced that The Wavendon on Melbourne Place, off Chester Road in High Barnes, was to become a steakhouse bar and grill called The Broadway. The pub was built in 1959 and was a well established local for six decades.

The restaurant ceased trading last year and a company called the Broadway Pub Co Ltd went into liquidation in December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises have since been taken over Suffolk based pub chain Greene King, whose other Sunderland pubs include The Rosedene on Queen Alexandra Road and The New Derby in Roker.

The Wavendon will reopen soon, but no exact date has been given.

When it was previously The Wavendon, the pub was split into three separate rooms. When it reopens it will be open plan with one large room. There is scope for outdoor seating.

Greene King have yet to announce a precise date for a reopening and work is continuing inside. Some details are to be finalised and it is also not yet known if meals will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the outside signage has been changed. The prominent lettering leaves passers-by in no doubt that the “Wavey” is reverting to its original name.

The Wavendon is now a Greene King House.

A spokesperson for the said: “We are currently carrying out some renovations to the Wavendon to give it a new lease of life, as a pub the local community can be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to provide more details over the coming weeks as we plan to reopen.”