The Sunderland firm which is right behind the search for the best in business
A proud supporter of Wearside’s search for the cream of industry is back on board again – just as it has been ever since the Portfolio Awards were first launched.
Thompson Waste is joining us as we once again get set to reward the best in the Sunderland and County Durham business world.
Chief executive Anne Ganley explained why the Sunderland Echo’s prestigious competition meant so much to Thompson’s – and has done for years.
"Thompson's has been a supporter of the Echo Portfolio awards since the very first event, so we are delighted to be able to continue in sponsoring these awards which are so important to the city.
"We have been lucky enough in the past to also have been a winner and so we know how well regarded these awards are and how much it means to the companies who are recognised in this way.
"We have had a presence in Sunderland for over 60 years, with Thompson Waste Centre continuing to work wherever possible with other local companies, as well as doing everything we can to protect the environment which has always been a passion of ours.
"Much of the waste we deal with is recycled and used in industries such as construction so we feel we have a really important role to play and are very proud to be able to continue to do this on a daily basis, while also being able to constantly reinvest in the company and provide employment for local people."
Our thanks go to Thompson Waste Management for their support, and we also have a lot more fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.
This year's competition is the first to be held since the pandemic struck.
Now in their 15th year, the Sunderland Echo is proud to present the Portfolio Business 2021 Awards which are a celebration of excellence within the business sector.
Sunderland City Council is once again the headline sponsor and we are also delighted to welcome on board Artventurers, Gentoo, the North East Autism Society, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Thompson Waste Management, Sunderland College, University of Sunderland, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, and the North East Business and Innovation Centre in Sunderland.