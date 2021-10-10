We do and we have the photos to prove it. Here are 11 scenes which show everyone from TV personalities to royalty paying a visit to schools across Wearside.

Were you there for an important day at Hylton Red House Primary, Silksworth Juniors, St Benet’s RC Primary or Bernard Gilpin Primary?

How about at St Patrick’s RC Primary, Monkwearmouth School or Fulwell Juniors.

We have all this and more so why not take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. A Royal occasion at Monkwearmouth School The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Monkwearmouth in July 2002 but did you get to meet them? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. A warm welcome at Castle View School Prime Minister Tony Blair was the VIP visitor to Castle View School where he promoted the Champions Challenge in 2008. Did you get to meet him? Photo: PB Photo Sales

3. The day they met Angelica TV presenter Angellica Bell visited Bernard Gilpin Primary School, Houghton as part of a warm-up event for the Tesco Great School Run in 2008. Photo: KB Photo Sales

4. What a day at Hylton Red House Primary Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu was pictured on his visit to Hylton Red House Primary School in 2013. Were you there? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales