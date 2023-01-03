The Spey Snug: Sunderland to get its first whisky snug as Sheepfolds transformation forges ahead with addition of Speyside Distillers
Sunderland is set to get its first whisky snug in 2023 as the transformation of the Sheepfolds stableblock forges ahead.
Speyside Distillers, an artisan distillery in Scotland’s Cairngorm Mountains, is the latest in a long and impressive line-up of businesses taking space in the fast-transforming Grade II-listed venue in Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.
The Spey Snug – a whisky lounge, that will be decorated with rich heavy fabrics, a moody colour palette and bespoke leather furniture, telling the story of Speyside’s heritage – will serve up Speyside’s award-winning single malts, alongside its juniper enhanced gin and a range of cigars, when it opens its doors in 2023.
The Snug, set in one of eight distinct spaces within The Sheepfolds’ hotly-anticipated new leisure venue, is the fourth business to be announced, and will take up a cosy space close to the venue’s stage, providing an intimate space for people to meet and raise a glass.
The riverside venue is currently being brought back to life by BDN, an architectural and engineering practice that recently renovated the Old Simpson Street School, as its own commercial development.
Speyside Distillers is based in an 18th Century converted mill, drawing its water from the Spey River tributary using an old mill lade that has been powering the building for generations. It is run by John Harvey McDonough, who has long-running connections with Sunderland having once lived in Pallion.
John said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Spey Snug to Sheepfolds in Sunderland, working with the BDN team. Having lived in Sunderland previously, it is wonderful to come back and be part of a venue that will be a stunning addition for people living and visiting the city.”
The venue plans to hold whisky and cigar tasting evenings and will also be available for private hire for people looking to host an event or celebration. Speyside Distillery is also looking to produce a special Sheepfolds Single Malt.
“This is a really special venue with such heritage. It was an opportunity we just couldn’t pass by. And to be able to develop a new product that will give this venue something really unique to offer to its customers is just fantastic,” John added.
The venue will also house some of John’s wife’s artwork. Joanna’s work feature on bottles of Spey whisky produced by the distillery.
The venue will complement an exciting line-up of occupiers moving into the new leisure hub that is taking shape on Sunderland city centre’s northern riverside, in the shadow of the Stadium of Light.
Earlier this month, RESINN – a concept coffee shop – was announced as the third occupier of the former stables building, alongside Zinc, a new restaurant from the team behind Route, a Michelin Guide restaurant in Newcastle that will serve up seasonal plates and wines from a casual bistro space; and a new eatery from TV chef Si King, who will serve up hearty dishes inspired by his travels around the world, has also been announced.
The venue is expected to open by the end of 2023.