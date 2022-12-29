1. The Botanist and more, Keel Square

By summer 2023, three new major bars should be open on the ground floor of the new £18m Holiday Inn in Keel Square, with plans also submitted for outdoor seating. The Botanist and the hospitality group behind Bar Luga have already announced they will open on the square, with a third soon to be announced. A fourth unit in the hotel development is set to be retail.

Photo: Stu Norton