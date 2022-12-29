From household name gigs to a wave of new restaurant openings and developments, there’s plenty to look forward to in Sunderland in 2023.
Here’s some of what we have in store.
1. The Botanist and more, Keel Square
By summer 2023, three new major bars should be open on the ground floor of the new £18m Holiday Inn in Keel Square, with plans also submitted for outdoor seating. The Botanist and the hospitality group behind Bar Luga have already announced they will open on the square, with a third soon to be announced. A fourth unit in the hotel development is set to be retail.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Sheepfold Stables
Work is forging ahead on the transformation of the stables in Sheepfolds Industrial Estate, with a view to opening as a new food and leisure hub by the end of 2023. Three traders have already been confirmed including coffee shop and lifestyle store RESINN. Zinc, a new restaurant from the team behind Route, a Michelin Guide restaurant in Newcastle, will also open in The Sheepfolds, while TV chef Si King has also confirmed plans to move into the venue.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Stack Seaburn, Phase 2
Stack Seaburn is set to double its size when work begins on phase 2 at the rear of the site next year. Phase 2 of the plans will get under way after statistics showed 100,000 people are visiting every month. Exciting expansion plans include mini golf, darts, shuffleboard, bowling and karaoke booths, along with a large function space on the first floor.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. North Restaurant, South Bents, Seaburn
After a soft opening, North in the transformed former storage shelter in South Bents will open with its full menu from January 4. At first, it will be open Tuesday to Saturday evenings serving modern seafood, small plates, natural wines and craft beers, with hours likely to increase in the future.
Photo: Stu Norton