The micropub has been named one of the top four pubs in the country in CAMRA’s Pub of the Year awards, one of the most respected and well-known pub awards in the UK.

The Station was opened in 2015 by CAMRA members and takes a very friendly, back-to-basics approach with an emphasis on conversation. A wedge-shaped pub in the shadow of the railway viaduct, it offers a changing range of beer and cider with a dark beer always on tap.

Co-owners Susannah and Chris Mansfield said: “We opened The Station House in 2015 with a view to being the kind of pub we wanted to drink in.

The Station House pub, in Durham City

"Over the years since we've gradually made tweaks, but our central aims have remained: great beer and cider, great community, and a welcoming space for all. In essence, we want people to come because the beer is excellent and stay because they've got chatting to someone.

“Our amazing team of staff is key to what we do, and we could not be prouder of them.

"Our regulars, whether old or new, local or from further afield, make the pub the vibrant, welcoming community it is. Without their continued support, the last few years would have been even tougher.

“The Station House remains the pub we want to drink in. We're very proud, therefore, to be national finalists for Pub of the Year.”

The micro pub is the regional winner in the coveted awards

Pubs in the competition are selected by CAMRA volunteers and judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, community focus and most importantly – quality of beer.

The Station House will be presented with an award for its achievement on Tuesday, November 22, at 5pm.

CAMRA Branch Chair Paul Dobson said: “It is great to see the Station House crowned Regional Pub of the Year against some really stiff competition, and it's absolutely wonderful that it has emerged successful at Super Regional level.

The pub is popular for its combination of good beer and atmosphere

"It shows to the beer-drinking and pub-going world that the North East in general and County Durham in particular has some great establishments.

“The Station House is relatively young, but in the few years of its existence Susie, Chris and the rest of the team have stuck to the principles they quickly established - which match those of CAMRA. Being placed in the final four of the national competition is a fitting acknowledgement of their sterling work - particularly given the effects of lockdown and the current economic climate - and a great honour for our branch.”

Other finalists in the competition include the Horse & Jockey, in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire; the King’s Head, in Norwich; and the Tamworth Tap, in Tamworth.

The four finalists will now have the chance to win the National Pub of the Year award, which will be announced in January 2023.

It's tucked beneath the arches of the railway viaduct