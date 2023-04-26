Hospitality group New World Trading Company (NWTC) has reached a lease agreement with the multi-million pound development on the banks of the Wear in Durham City.

Set over two floors, the newly-built venue, which is in the final stages of construction, will include a bar area, a dedicated stage for live music, restaurant dining for up to 140 quests and a large outdoor terrace for drinking and dining.

Ahead of the Durham venue opening, The Botanist is expected to open soon in Keel Square, Sunderland. It was recently given the green light by Sunderland City Council’s planning department for outdoor seating at the site.

The Botanist is heading to Durham

In addition to leisure venues including The Botanist, Milburngate also features a hotel, 153 built-to-rent, high quality apartments and much-needed Grade A office space, creating a landmark live, work, leisure destination overlooking Durham.

Tim McCormac, Property Director at New World Trading Company, said: “Bringing our unique concepts to new cities and towns for the first time is always an exciting moment for the business.

“When we first saw the plans for the Milburngate development, we felt the waterfront lifestyle destination aligned well with our brand vision and direction. We can’t wait for the residents of Durham to experience our truly immersive offer at The Botanist.”

The Botanist already has a number of popular venues across the country, including Newcastle, York, Leeds and Manchester.

It's the second new North East branch announced recently. Photo by Tristan Poyser

Allan Cook, Managing Director of Arlington Real Estate, said: "We're absolutely delighted to welcome The Botanist to Milburngate, and we can’t wait until it opens. Attracting premium food and beverage brands like The Botanist to Durham has been a priority for us, and it reflects the high-specification product on offer at Milburngate.

“Now, we’re focussed on working closely with the team at New World Trading Company, along with our other occupiers, as we review and implement the final stages of construction, which is enabling us to set a new timetable for completion.”

Simon Eastwood, Real Estate Director at Richardson, said: “It’s great news that New World Trading Company has chosen to locate its Botanist brand at Milburngate.”

He added: “Their arrival underpins the premium quality of this stunning riverside development which continues to drive strong occupier interest from other potential tenants for both the leisure and office space."

The Botanist has branches around the country

