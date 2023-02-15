The Botanist, which has sites in Newcastle, York, Manchester and more, recently announced it would be taking up one of four large units on the ground floor of the new Holiday Inn at Keel Square.

Last year, an application was submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department to change the use of land outside the unit earmarked for the leisure venue.

The planning bid from New World Trading Company Ltd aimed to meet the needs of “market demand in a dynamic and competitive leisure environment”.

The Botanist outdoor dining area in Leeds.

According to a covering letter submitted to council officials, the outdoor area would offer 35 tables with 2-4 chairs to each table, as well as a “modest PA system playing background music at low levels”.

As part of the proposals, the outdoor area would be defined by material banners and would include weighted parasols with benches built around them and chairs which would be chained-up overnight for security.

Applicants also claimed the outdoor seating area would generate additional footfall and would “not unacceptably impact public or neighbouring amenity”.

During consultation on the plans however, concerns were raised by Northumbria Police’s ‘designing out crime officer’ over the relationship between the seating area and wider delivery plans for events at Keel Square.

Holiday Inn, Keel Square, Sunderland (Dec, 2022)

This included “different entities vying for control /responsibility for the same space” which, police said, was “not conducive to safety planning and safe operation from either a policing nor counter terrorism perspective”.

A statement from a council project director, included in a planning report, said the council would “work proactively” with applicant New World Trading to ensure any future events in Keel Square are “mindful of the proposed external seating area”.

Although no objections were raised to the application, police suggested the plan could still add “additional complexity into the Keel Square risk profile as a publicly accessible location”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on February 13, 2023.

Under planning conditions, the outdoor area can only open for trade between 10am-10pm, as well as outdoor speakers being used for “background music only”.

Applicants would also need to apply for a street café licence for removable furniture within the adopted highway / footway.

A council decision report notes the plans would align with Sunderland City Council’s ambitions and aspirations for Riverside Sunderland over the next 20 years.

This includes establishing the area as a “successful business location, popular place to live and a focal point for civic, cultural and community life”.

The council decision report adds: “Keel Square, completed in 2015, is a pivotal location linking The Bridges shopping centre and the commercial heart of the city to the wider Riverside Sunderland area.

“The redevelopment of Riverside Sunderland aims to generate footfall by clustering activity around the square.

“The provision of the proposed outdoor seating area would therefore contribute to both the general and detailed aims of the [Riverside Sunderland] supplementary planning document”.