‘The best thing to happen to Washington in years’ - Google reviews praise new Tim Hortons as doughnut and coffee restaurant officially opens
Washington’s newest export opened its doors for the first time today and has been praised in online reviews as coffee lovers flock to try the new restaurant chain.
The North East’s first Tim Hortons officially opened today and the first Google reviews have been full of praise for the Canadian chain.
The coffee shop and restaurant, based at the Galleries Retail Park, in Washington, opened at 7am on Monday, August 9 for takeaway, dining in and drive thru.
The first customers at Tim Hortons have been quick to praise it with online reviews describing it as the ‘best thing to happen to Washington in years’ and ‘just what we needed’.
One reviewer said: “The best thing to happen in Washington in years. What a pleasure to meet lovely staff and have the pleasure to have sampled beautiful food. On behalf of my fellow Sainsbury's colleagues, a big thank you.”
Another said: “Came in for opening day. Was expecting a few hiccups with the store and staff being new, but it was all fantastic and smooth. Staff were chatty and helpful, took care of customers waiting in the rain, and the food/drink was just as good as it was in Canada. Plenty of space to park and watch my motorcycle too which is a bonus. Looking forward to visiting again soon.
Another reviewer said: “Went to the opening for the Washington store this morning. Was great and I loved my food and coffee. Lovely staff.”
The grand opening of the store also saw the first customers come through the door and drive thru awarded with a year’s supply of free coffee.
Along with that, the first 100 guests at the Washington restaurant also received free breakfast meals.
The restaurant is the first of two Tim Horton venues to come to the North East with another in Boldon set to open later this year.
The launches form part of the firm's plans to create more than 2000 jobs across the country, bringing Tim Hortons to every major town and city by 2022.