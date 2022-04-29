Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have awarded these Sunderland businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues to carry out assessments.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”

Food safety officers have been assessing a number of venues across Wearside throughout March. Photo: Google Maps.

For a business to get the top rating, they must do well in all three elements and if the top rating is not given, the officer will explain the actions needed to improve their hygiene rating.

Ratings are typically given to places where food is supplied, sold or consumed such as restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways, hotels, supermarkets, schools, hospitals and care homes.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.

SR1

Thirlaway's Butcher was awarded a five star rating. Photo: Google Maps.

Sunderland Live Lobsters, Low Street, Sunderland, SR1 2JR – rated four stars on March 9, 2022.

SR2

Cedars Nursery, 6 The Cedars, Sunderland, SR2 7TW – rated five stars on March 22, 2022.

Kids 1st Nursery, Gorse Road, Sunderland, SR2 7BX – rated five stars on March 24, 2022.

Cedars Nursery was given a five star rating following an assessment.

Ashwood Court, Suffolk Street, Sunderland, SR2 8JZ – rated five stars on March 15, 2022.

SR3

Mill Hill Primary, Saint Court, Sunderland, SR3 2LD – rated five stars on March 3, 2022.

SR4

The Stackyard was given a five star rating following an inspection.

Downey's Fish & Chips, 20 Saint Lukes Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NQ – rated five stars on March 23, 2022.

Ashton Grange Care Home, Saint Lukes Road, Sunderland, SR4 6SF – rated five stars on March 15, 2022.

SR5

St. John Bosco R C Primary School, Bradford Avenue, Sunderland SR5 4JW – rated five stars on April 6, 2022.

NE37

Pizza Hut, 17 Speculation Place, Washington, NE37 2AN – rated five stars on March 16, 2022.

Downey's Fish and Chips in Pallion received a five star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

NE38

North Biddick Social Club, Bonemill Lane, Washington, NE38 8AJ – rated four stars on March 15, 2022.

Barmston Junior School, Barmston Centre, Washington, NE38 8JA – rated five stars on March 3, 2022.

Lambton Primary School, Caradoc Close, Washington, NE38 0PL – rated five stars on March 3, 2022.

DH4

Barnwell Academy, Whitefield Crescent, Houghton, DH4 7RT – rated five stars on March 1, 2022.

Lambton House Care Home, New Lambton, Houghton, DH4 6DE – rated five stars on March 14, 2022.

The Stackyard, Saint Cuthberts Road, Houghton, DH4 4NB – rated five stars on March 7, 2022.

Thirlaway’s Butchers, 55 Newbottle Street, Houghton, DH4 4AR – rated four stars on March 22, 2022.

DH5

Hetton Masonic Hall, Station Road, Houghton, DH5 9JB – rated five stars on March 29, 2022.

East Rainton Primary School, School Road, Houghton, DH5 9RA – rated five stars on March 1, 2022.