The 11 premises in and around Sunderland recently awarded five star food hygiene ratings

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have awarded these businesses a five-star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues to carry out assessments in recent months.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means that “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, meaning standards are the best they can be.

Inspectors look at areas including; hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Sunderland premises recently awarded five-star food hygiene ratings

For a business to get the top rating, they must do well in all three elements and if the top rating is not given, the officer will explain the actions needed to improve their hygiene rating.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order:

SR1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency

Asiana Fusion Restaurant - West Wear Street, Sunderland, SR1 1XD - Rated five-stars on October 5.

Angelo's Ristorante - 48, West Sunniside, Sunderland, SR1 1BA - Rated five stars on October 3.

SR2

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sugar Pot - 76 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0AB - Rated five-stars on October 7.

SR5

The Palm - 10, Timber Beach Road, Sunderland, SR5 3XG - Rated five-stars on October 17.

NE37

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bee Bee's Coffee House - Victoria Road, Concord, Washington, NE37 2SS - Rated five-stars on October 26.

It's A Small World Washington - 12 Donkin Road, Armstrong Industrial Estate, Washington, NE37 1PF - Rated five-stars on October 11.

NE38

Redz - The Galleries Shopping Centre, Washington, NE38 7SD. - Rated five-stars on October 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Caked Up - 5 Emmerson Terrace, Columbia, Washington, NE38 7LN - Rated five-stars on October 20.

Fiume Restaurant & River Bar - Bonemill Lane, Washington, NE38 8AJ - Rated five-stars on September 22.

Subway - The Galleries Shopping Centre, Washington, NE38 7SD - Rated five-stars on October 12.

DH5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highfield Hotel - 101, Durham Road, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH5 9QT - Rated five-stars on October 4.