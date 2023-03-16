Taking on the bottomless brunch at Tin of Sardines - and here's how to win the Prosecco-filled experience for you and a guest
Free-flowing Prosecco, a meat and cheese board almost too pretty to eat and some of the best views in the city – no wonder Bottomless Brunch is reeling them in at Tin of Sardines.
Since totally transforming the old tram shed and toilet block in Pier View, Roker, last summer, Tin of Sardines has really ramped up its food offering, from breakfasts with your pooch in the morning to tapas with your mates by night.
Bottomless brunch is also proving a draw and we’ve teamed up with the bar to give away Prosecco bottomless brunch for two, worth £80 in total.
Here’s what to expect:
What’s included
Prosecco comes thick and fast at bottomless brunch, with the size of the venue meaning staff are never far away to replace empty bottles of fizz over the course of two hours.
If you’re planning on having a good few drinks with mates, whether it’s for a catch up or a hen do, it actually ends up being good value for money, considering a glass of Prosecco can easily set you back £6/£7 depending on the bar and it’s unlimited for two hours. It’s decent Prosecco too, not the disappointingly flat stuff you often end up with at bottomless brunches at chain bars.
You get to soak up the alcohol with a meat and cheese board that’s served around half way through.
It’s a real feast; a chunky wooden board laden with a smorgasbord of cured meats, cheese, fruits and chutney with a side of crackers.
Cheeses tend to vary from brunch to brunch, but you generally get a punchy Cheddar, a blue, a buttery Brie and a guest cheese.
It’s all beautifully presented with a salami rose centrepiece surrounded by more than enough picky bits between two. It’s all great quality produce, too.
You can choose to eat indoors or, if you’re well wrapped up in the current climate, there’s of course the terrace with its sweeping vistas of the Roker Riviera.
Price
Prosecco bottomless brunch with meat and cheese board is £40 per person. Or you can upgrade to bottomless champagne for £50 per person.
It’s served Friday to Sunday 10am to 4pm, last sitting is 2pm to 4pm.
Is it dog-friendly?
Yes, Tin of Sardines is very dog friendly – they even have their own dog of the week on their social media platforms, so feel free to take four-legged friends along.
How to book
Although the bar itself operates on a walk-in basis only, bottomless brunch needs to be pre-booked. To make a booking, email [email protected] or Tel: 0191 605 3762.
Win
We’ve teamed up with Tin of Sardines Roker to give away a Prosecco bottomless brunch for two, worth £40 each, which includes a meat and cheese board to share.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which Sunderland landmark does Tin of Sardines overlook?
:: A: Roker Pier & Lighthouse
:: B: Souter Lighthouse
:: C: Penshaw Monument
Email your answer, along with your contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
The winner and their friend must be aged 18 or over.
The prize can be redeemed on a weekend of the winner’s choice, subject to availability, for three months after the notification of their win. They will be notified by email.