Take That musical Greatest Days to bring the party to Sunderland Empire

New tour dates have been announced for The Official Take That Musical - Greatest Days which includes a run at the Empire from Monday 13 – Saturday 18 November 2023.

With a book by award winning playwright Tim Firth, the musical will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from 5 May 2023 and will coincide with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

Greatest Days celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Take That’s first ever UK Number 1 single Pray.

Sunderland Empire.

Casting and further dates are to be announced.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are Take That in 2022 and continue the legacy of one of the most successful bands in British chart history, with over 45 million records sold worldwide and 12 Number 1 hits in the UK.

Formed as a five-piece in 1989, they enjoyed immediate success with their first two albums charting at Number 2 and Number 1 respectively.

Third album Nobody Else confirmed their global domination, selling over six million copies and topping the charts in 11 countries.

The musical will hit the road in 2023

The departure of band member Robbie Williams prompted a break-up in 1996 and nine years in the wilderness before the remaining four members reunited for 2005’s The Ultimate Tour.

This sparked one of the greatest comebacks in British music history with Take That going on to release three Number 1 albums in just four years. Robbie’s return for 2011’s Progress saw them break UK records for the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and fastest-selling tour of all time, which included dates at the Stadium of Light.

Williams’ second departure, along with that of Jason Orange, left the remaining three members to release III, which was certified platinum. In 2019, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of Odyssey, a greatest hits album, which reached Number 1, and a UK and European stadium and arena tour.

The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990’s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls then reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

It features more than 15 of Take That’s record-breaking songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter.

The musical was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers, as well as Take That themselves.

