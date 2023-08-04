And, as work forges ahead on turning the shelter into a sister site to Black’s Corner in Boldon, the team have paid a visit to Beamish Museum to immerse themselves in the history of the site.

Jonathan Dryden and Chris Lowden, the business partners behind Blacks Corner, and the team from their East Boldon restaurant and delicatessen, made a trip to Beamish to inspire them as they undertake a sympathetic restoration of Seaburn’s iconic tram shelter.

The team were able to spend some time aboard the No16 tram that once stopped at the historic Terminus, and to take in the history of the 1900s town, as they prepare to breathe new life into the shelter with a sensitive rejuvenation that will deliver a new bistro to the seafront this autumn.

The team from Blacks Corner visiting Beamish. Photo by Helen Russell Photography.

Having agreed a lease on the Grade II listed building in 2021, the project will see Blacks Corner open their third location, building on the success of its distinctive East Boldon flagship restaurant and its sister Delicatessen.

The Seaburn Tram Shelter, one of three historic buildings, including North and Tin of Sardines, being revamped as part of a £850,000 investment from Sunderland City Council and The Coastal Communities Fund, has had little use since the tramways ceased operating in 1954.

“We see ourselves as custodians of an asset that has such significance to Sunderland, so it is important to us that we handle the building’s restoration with respect and a deep appreciation of the era in which this stunning structure served the city,” Jonathan said,

“The Shelter has such a rich history, so it’s been fantastic to visit Beamish and see the tram that once served Seaburn in action for ourselves and re-live the experience of the day.”

Work is forging ahead at the new Blacks Corner sister site in Seaburn. Its name will be revealed closer to the time of opening.

“The restoration of the tram itself and its magnificent detail really helps you get a feel for what it must’ve been like in the first half of the 1900s and has really helped us visualise what we can do to best reflect its rich heritage.”

In their Listed Building application, the team at Blacks Corner - which champions local and home- grown British farm produce through its menu of cheese, wine and charcuterie – outlined their plans to undertake a series of sensitive restoration works to the fish-scale roof; the cast iron columns and decorations; and the existing timber frames.

The design will also enclose the tram shelter, strip back the layers and reveal the heritage of the beloved local landmark.

Jonathan added: “We’re absolutely committed to doing everything we can to preserve the building’s charm and character and ensure it remains a real community asset.”

“Since we opened the doors of our first restaurant in East Boldon, we’ve gone on to create scores of jobs across our two outlets, while providing a platform for local food and drink producers to sell their wares and this is something we will be looking to replicate with the opening of our new Seaburn site.”

The Seaburn tram shelter fell out of its original use in the 1950s, when trams ceased serving Sunderland, though the structure has remained a prominent feature of the seaside since. In 1989, the owners of Beamish purchased the last remaining tram in Sunderland and began restoring it to its former glory.

Since then, millions of tourists have gone on to enjoy the nostalgia brought on by taking a ride on the double-decker icon, with the team at Blacks Corner the latest to step aboard to learn more about the region’s heritage.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see work get underway on the transformation of yet another heritage building at the seafront.”

“When we listed these heritage buildings as development opportunities, we were very clear that the successful bidders would need to preserve the rich history of the buildings and provide business plans which truly benefited the local community. In Blacks Corner we have found a partner committed to doing just that. I’m sure they’ll make a fantastic addition to the city’s ever-transforming seafront.”

The conversion of the old heritage building is part of a wider programme of transformation at Seaburn and Roker, with the council having spent more than £10m on improvements over recent years.