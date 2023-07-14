Six new additions heading to Sunderland seafront, from coffee shops to family fun

Our city by the sea has welcomed a number of new businesses to Roker and Seaburn recently, which has seen once forgotten buildings repurposed as vibrant hospitality hubs such as North and Tin of Sardines, as well as new builds such as Stack and the neighbouring Seaburn Inn.

And there’s more to come.

Here’s a round up of some of the new additions heading our way.

It's all change at the seafront

::The old Victorian tram shelter

Work is well on track to transform the old Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn.

The team from Blacks Corner in East Boldon are busy renovating the site while paying careful attention to honour its heritage, using old photos to recreate as much of its old features as possible.

A name has yet to be announced for the new site, but you can expect the same quality as Blacks Corner, who specialise in using small batch producers in their dishes.

Work is well underway on transforming the old Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn

It’s set to open this autumn, serving small plates and brunches, as well as a wine selection.

::Ruhe

Ruhe will be the first of the new additions to welcome patrons when it opens its doors later this summer.

Much of the work on the new cafe is being done off site before it’s placed in situ in the shadow of the Victorian bandstand in Roker Park.

Sunderland businesswomen Joanne Woods and Hannah Jackson-Harrison are to open a new cafe in Roker Park called Ruhe.

Sunderland businesswomen Hannah Jackson-Harrison, who owns Flamingo cafe in Seaham, and Joanne Woods are bringing the new coffee shop to the city and will be specialising in superfoods and creating a safe community space for all.

The cafe complements other improvement works in the park including amphitheatre-style seating installed overlooking the bandstand, improvements to existing planting schemes, restoration of the historic Grade II-listed bandstand, refurbishment of the former park-keepers' lodge and the installation of an accessible toilet.

::Marine Walk shelter

Plans have been approved for Vaux Brewery to create a beachfront bar in the old shelter at the far end of Marine Walk.

There's plans to create a beachfront bar utilising the existing shelter structure in Marine Walk

They’ll be utilising the existing structure to create the bar, which will have an identity separate to that of the Vaux taproom.

As well as serving food and drink inside, there’s expected to be a takeaway hatch.

::These Things Happen

Work is underway to create a stylish new bar in the former Harbour View car dealership site, called These Things Happen.

It’s being brought to the city by Sunderland businessman Walter Veti, who’s already had success with other city bars such as The Saltgrass.

Walter’s family, who have decades of business experience in the city, have owned the unit, which also comprises the One Stop Shop, since 1992 - and it’s long been their intention to turn it into a new bar for the city.

Work is underway to create new bar, These Things Happen

The plan is to open every day from breakfast and brunches through to grill meals and Sunday lunches, with DJs at weekends playing funk, disco and soul as well as live acoustic sets.

::Bella’s

It’s one of the largest sites along the seafront, and plans have been approved for the former Bella’s Amusements which has stood empty for some time.

City development chiefs have given their stamp of approval to create a new ‘family entertainment centre’, café and apartments at the site in Roker.

This includes bulldozing the vacant building to make way for a modern two-storey development offering both accommodation and family-friendly facilities.

A planning, design and access statement, prepared for applicant Seldons Leisureworld Ltd and submitted to council officials, gave details of the proposed development.

This included the building’s design mirroring the Pier Point development at Marine Walk and plans to relocate the RNLI store to mitigate for the loss of the existing store.

::New play park

There’s plans to create a new play park in Seaburn.

Sunderland City Council’s ruling cabinet have backed plans for a new play park off Lowry Road near the Prego Restaurant and the former pirate play park site.

Early designs include play mounds, sand pits and planted areas, as well as traditional play features such as swings, slides and roundabouts, tall towers, climbing boulders, bridges and aerial walkways.