Support Local: Some Sunderland businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Echo readers

Sunderland is lucky to be home to a range of fantastic businesses – from cafes and bars to contractors and bakeries.

There’s no better recommendation than that of a loyal customer, so we called on the Echo readers to shout out the local businesses they love.

If you’re looking to try new places this year and add some favourites to your list, why not start now.

Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Sunderland Echo readers. Click here to add your own to the post.

There were too many reader suggestions to fit in one story, so don’t worry if you can't see yours here. We will publish a further instalment in future.

AG Plastering & Rendering, Sunniside Lane: Recommended by Sonia Graham

Antico Restaurant, Roker Terrace: Recommended by Ian Johnsen

BeautiBeats, Chester Road: Recommended by Shona Smith

Bee’s Bee’s Coffee House, Victoria Road, Concord: Recommended by Amy Alexandra

Bread&, North East Business and Innovation Centre: Recommended by Booting Diabetes, Richard Moxon and Jen Welch

Buckingham Chiropody Clinic, Ryhope Road: Recommended by Beth Buckingham and Pamela Coxon

Crystal Moon Emporium, Frederick Street: Recommended by Christina Victoria Fowler and Kevin Lapping

D&S Motors, Wilson Street North: Recommended by Vivien Downs

Fraser’s Wool Shop, Blind Lane: Recommended by Helen Hibbert

George and Belle’s, Queensway, Houghton (opening on January 15): Recommended by Charlene Bell, Sarah Harbron, Elizabeth Mcclurey and Brenda Pearson

Grinder Coffee Co, Durham Road: Recommended by Karen Johnson and Dianne Mullen

Harrison & Brown, Holmeside: Recommended by Cristina Porteous and Steve Watts

Juliet’s Delicatessen, Sea Road: Recommended by Alan Hall

The Mobile Foot Clinic, Sunderland: Recommended by Janice Forster and Susan Hutcheon

New Body Fitness NE, Roker: Recommended by Georgina Bourner, Julie Dobson, Rachel Jackson and Sharon Sanderson-Reed

Pennywell Ironing And Laundry Services, Pennywell Business Service: Recommended by Leanne Davis, David Oliver and Nichola Roberts

Pop Recs, High Street West: Recommended by John Gibson and Mike Lisard

ReTouch by Magda, Windsor Terrace: Recommended by Saffy Alderson, Rxbyn Mxrray and Mihaela Rădulescu

Shandiz Restaurant, Vine Place: Recommended by Margaret Grady

Sue’s Cafe, Marine Walk: Recommended by Trevor Maddison

