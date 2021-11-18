Karen Eve, Centre Director of the Bridges

The shopping centre is preparing for Christmas with late night shopping, new temporary retailers and the arrival of Santa’s Grotto.

From December 13 until December 23, shops will be open each week day until 7pm, apart from Thursday when they will close at 8pm.

And on Saturday, December 18 the Bridges is also offering late night weekend shopping for the first time, with stores staying open until 7pm.

Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland.

This year the centre will introduce ‘a quiet hour’ during the first hour of every Sunday with no music for anyone who has children or adults who may be autistic or have other conditions which may need a less noisy environment.

The Bridges is also set to welcome back some of its temporary mall retailers such as Calendar Club and Personalised Gifts as shoppers will be able to try out new café, Meet and Eat at Market Square and technology repair shop, Galaxy Mobiles which opened recently.

Karen Eve, Centre Director of the Bridges, said: “Everyone really wants to make this year something special because of all the restrictions that were in place in 2020.

“So we’re really going all out to make a trip to the Bridges memorable. We’re thrilled that we’re able to bring back Santa’s Grotto this year, have extended our opening hours and are also welcoming some new retailers.

“It’s more important than ever before for people to also support their local retailers and we hope shoppers will do just that and make it a special and prosperous Christmas for everyone.”

