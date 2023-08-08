The GDK brand which claims to be 'revolutionising the kebab' has chains across America, the UK, Europe and the Middle East where it’s built up a following for using toasted waffle bread, signature sauces, meats imported from Germany, and locally-sourced vegetables.

Now, Sunderland can see what the fuss is about with the opening of the first Wearside branch in High Street West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was announced at the end of 2021 that GDK would be coming to the city, with signage appearing in the unit near the Shelter shop – so there’s been much anticipation for its long-awaited arrival, which has created 30 new jobs.

German Doner Kebab opens on High Street West. Kamal Ahmad (third from left) with his management team.

A soft opening has been held today, August 8, for local businesses with the restaurant officially open to the public from 11am on Wednesday, August 9.

One of the managers, Sany Miah, said: “From the very first day we got the keys, people have been looking through the windows to see what was happening. We’ve had a great response and a lot of interest in when we’re opening. It’s been two years in the making and we know how much anticipation there’s been – that buzz has never gone away.”

Speaking about what people can expect from German Doner Kebab, Sany added: “I think what sets us apart is the quality of the meat, it really sets the standard. Consistency is also key, it’s what’s helped the brand to expand so rapidly across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People also really like our open kitchens as they can see exactly what’s going on and what goes into their food.”

One of the signature kebabs at GDK

The new branch is only the third in the North East, the others being in Newcastle and Middlesbrough, but there’s hopes of expanding into Durham as the historic city welcomes a wave of new bars and restaurants.

Fellow manager Abdul Mameen said: “I think we’ll be recruiting until November as we really want to build a fantastic team and a happy working environment where they enjoy what they do, as that reflects on the service customers receive.”

The restaurant has 50 covers for sit-in diners with kebabs also available for takeaway. In the coming weeks, the menu will be available for delivery across Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week will also see another new opening in the city centre, with the relocation of Slice Sunderland from Vaux in Roker Retail Park to larger premises in the former Meet & Eat unit in Market Square, opposite the Metro entrance to Sunderland train station.

German Doner Kebab opened with a soft launch

Just round the corner from the new GDK, it will be bringing New York-style pizza slices to the city, which will be available to grab and go when it opens on Friday, August 11.

There’s also much anticipation of the new bars in the Holiday Inn in Keel Square, which will include The Botanist and The Keel Tavern, with one more bar due to be announced. The remaining fourth unit is said to be set aside for retail, but there’s been no official opening dates announced for any of the units yet.

*German Doner Kebab, Sunderland, is open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm.

On the menu

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a choice of five kebabs on the menu with a choice of chicken, beef or a mix:

::The OG. £7.49 – Your choice of doner meats with lettuce, tomato, onion, red cabbage and three signature sauces served in a handmade toasted sesame bread.

::Veggie kebab. £6.99

::Doner wrap. £7.49

::Kcal kebab. £6.99 (with fewer calories than the OG)

::Doner Krunch burger. £6.99 – doner meats in a brioche bun serves with Cool Original Doritos.