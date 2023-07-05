Slice Sunderland reveals location as popular New York-style pizza place prepares to open in new home

Now, it’s been announced that they will be taking over the former Meet & Eat unit in Market Square, opposite the Metro entrance to Sunderland train station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since starting out in 2021 – from a hatch at the back of the Coalface pub in Seaham – Slice has become a huge hit, serving its staple margherita and pepperoni slices, as well as weekly specials, priced between £2.75 and £3.25 for a slice.

Slice co-owner Andy Smith.

Last summer, business partners Mark Milroy and Andy Smith expanded the business into Sunderland, with a hatch at Vaux Brewery in Roker.

However, they quickly decided they needed more space and increased footfall during peak times.

Mark said: “The hatch at Vaux was a brilliant opportunity for us and we had great footfall on match days, but we think Sunderland city centre has huge potential for Slice to serve people in the city on a more regular basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the new premises, we’ll have more counter space but will be serving up the same New-York style slices, loaded fries and meal deals. We’re also working on some new branding which we can’t wait to share.”

Slice owners Mark Milroy, left, and Andy Smith, right, with Cllr Graeme Miller, centre.

The move will see Slice create eight new jobs, with the pizza place, which is part of The Bridges, open Monday through to Sunday for people who want to grab a slice on the go. There will also be a small amount of seating inside.

Work is ongoing at the unit, with a view to opening in the coming weeks.

“The new location is ideal for shoppers and people working in the city centre who want to grab a slice for lunch, and we’ll also be open into the early evening for those who want to take away one of our huge 24-inch pizzas to enjoy at home,” said Mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels like such a good time to be moving to Sunderland city centre. There’s so much development taking place and Sunderland’s time is coming, and we’ll hopefully get a small slice of the action.”

Slice specialises in New York-style slices

Karen Eve, centre director of the Bridges Shopping Centre, said: “It’s great to see independent business expand and succeed. We will do everything we can to help support the Slice team on their next steps in the city.”

The Business Investment Team at Sunderland City Council worked with Slice to find the new premises that will help grow its presence in the city.

Mark added: “We’re really grateful for the support from the council, who have helped us explore the opportunities available in the city and how we can get the most out of our new venture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We were delighted to support local entrepreneurs Mark and Andy with finding a suitable premises for Slice Sunderland.