Slice Seaham pizza takeaway at The Coalface pub. Co-owner Andy Smith.

Slice Sunderland will be relocating from Vaux Brewery, bringing its New York-style slices to bigger premises.

After starting life in Seaham, where it’s proved a big hit at its hatch in Church Street, Slice expanded into Sunderland last summer with a hatch at Vaux Brewery in Roker, followed by sister business Lucky Ted’s at Playbrew Taproom in Middlesbrough.

Business partners Andy Smith and Mark Milroy have long wanted to be part of the Sunderland market, but decided they needed more space than the hatch at Vaux afforded.

Slice will be relocating from Vaux, closing its hatch at the taproom

In the coming weeks, they’ll be opening Slice Sunderland at a unit in the city centre after putting their stamp on the space.

The exact location will be announced soon, but it promises the same standard of New York-style slices, which features weekly specials, as well as 24in pizzas for takeout and delivery.

It will be a daytime and early evening offering for workers and shoppers want to grab a slice on the go, which is an increase in the hours they had at Vaux, which was during taproom weekend opening times and ahead of SAFC home matches.

Andy said: “We know Sunderland is a great market and Vaux was a great opportunity, but the hatch was just too small to run a decent operation out of it.

Slice owners from left Mark Milroy and Andy Smith.

"We had great footfall on match days, but we want to be somewhere with a regular footfall so we can be a staple everyday. There’s so much happening in Sunderland city centre at the minute, with more developments to come, and we really want to be a part of that.”

The last day of Slice at Vaux will be Good Friday ahead of SAFC vs Hull City.

Andy said: “We’re so grateful for the opportunity we were given by Steven and Michael at Vaux to dip our toe into the Sunderland market.”

Before Slice Sunderland opens in the city centre, people can still get their Slice fix in Seaham, which enjoyed its biggest weekend ever last weekend.

Slice is popular for its New York slices

