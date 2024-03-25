Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Botanist will be celebrating its first Bank Holiday in the city with an Easter Weekender.

Taking place from Thursday, March 28 to Monday, April 1, the four-day celebrations will feature bottomless drink options and live music.

The new bar, which opened in Keel Square in January, will be offering bottomless drinks every day for an additional £25 with any main course purchased, so people can enjoy unlimited drinks for 90 minutes whilst dining.

Keeping drinks topped up, the bottomless upgrade will be available from opening until 5pm, with last bookings at 3:30pm, and guests can choose from Bloody Mary, Aperol Spritz, Prosecco or The Botanist Lager.

And if you fancy an Easter Sunday roast dinner, the bar is serving a choice of roast sirloin of beef, pot roast lamb shoulder, slow roast honey glazed pork belly, roast chicken or vegan celeriac, mushroom and pearl barley Wellington, each served with a Yorkshire pudding and accompanying sauce.

Sunday lunch at The Botanist

The dishes come with maple glazed carrots, roast potatoes, greens and gravy, for the whole table to dig in to, and extra sides can also be added, including cranberry glazed pigs in blankets and cauliflower cheese with parmesan crumb.

The Botanist is the second of four new bars to open in Keel Square, joining neighbour Keel Tavern.

Plans are moving forward with The Muddler, which will open in the corner unit beneath Holiday Inn this year, with a fourth bar, in the unit facing on to High Street West, expected soon.

Coming soon

Elsewhere in Keel Square, construction has also started on the nearby Culture House which faces on to Keel Square on the site of the old Corner Flag / Annabel's / Luciano's unit.

The building will house a new city centre library, as well as offering immersive exhibitions and creative space. It has also been mooted as a potential new home for the National Glass Centre collection after it was announced that the current NGC building would close.

It's set to open in 2025.

