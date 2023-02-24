The restaurant in the city centre’s Borough Road, which also has a branch in Newcastle, is celebrating after being named the winner of the Just Eat Restaurant Award for Best Takeaway in the North East.

The award recognises My Delhi’s outstanding food and exceptional service, which has made it a favourite among customers in the region.

This latest accolade comes just one day after My Delhi was named the Best Street Food Restaurant of the Year at the Nation’s Curry Awards.

The award-winning My Delhi

The Just Eat Restaurant Awards was judged by celebrity chefs Gok Wan, Poppy O’Toole, and Andi Oliver, and My Delhi was recognised for its innovative and authentic approach to Indian street food, as well as its commitment to providing free meals to those in need during the pandemic.

Being one of only several restaurants in the region to introduce a takeaway service during COVID-19, My Delhi played a critical role in keeping the business running while also serving the local community.

The restaurant provided free meals to the elderly, vulnerable people, school children, and frontline NHS workers, earning praise and recognition from the local community and beyond.

My Delhi was also recognised for winning the BBC show Britain’s Top Takeaways last year, further cementing its reputation as one of the best Indian restaurants in the North East.

One of the largest restaurants in the city centre, ideal for larger groups, My Delhi transformed the empty former Funky Indian site in Borough Road in the city centre last summer. Spanning two floors, it's got a really vibrant decor - with a colourful menu of Indian street food classics to match.

According to owner Elahi Shah Amin, the secret to My Delhi’s success is the team’s commitment to providing exceptional food and service to every customer, treating them as special guests in their home.

He said: “We worked tremendously hard during COVID to keep our business going and to continue providing our customers with the best possible experience.

"We are honoured to receive these awards and will continue to go above and beyond for our customers.”

My Delhi’s takeaway service is available all day from 1pm till 10pm, featuring Indian street food cooked by native Delhi chefs. The restaurant is known for its authenticity and commitment to providing real Indian food to its customers.

Neha Goyal (left) and Gaurav Goyal from My Delhi with awards host Joel Dommett.

It opened in the former Funky Indian site last summer and is one in a number of restaurants taking part in the forthcoming Sunderland Restaurant Week.