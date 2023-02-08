Some old favourites as well as new kids on the block join the line-up for the first Sunderland Restaurant Week of 2023, which runs from March 4-12.

With almost 50 restaurants, bars and cafes already taking part, the event is shaping up to be one of the most successful to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event – which is organised by Sunderland BID and supported by Sunderland City Council – will see a number of offers available over the course of the event.

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns

Those taking part for the first time include the recently-opened Buddha Beat and the well-established Good Apple Café and Roma Italian.

Some of the other restaurants taking part include Chilli Mangoes, 808, Asiana, ENFES, My Delhi, Spice Empire and Spent Grain, with coffee shops Grinder, Sweet Petite, Rainbow Hub and Crumb On In also involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wanting to participate needs to download the relevant voucher www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week/ which will also show all the £10, £15 and £20 offers available.

The events have proven a great success in driving footfall to city restaurants.

The new Grinder Coffee Co. at the new Hills Arts Centre on Waterloo Place. Part director Michael Curtis.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said there was a huge variety of businesses taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Sunderland food scene is growing rapidly and we’re delighted that we’re able to showcase some of the newest places during Restaurant Week,” she said.

“We’ve had a fantastic response and we are still adding more names so we should really have a strong line-up of places to eat across the whole week.”

The event is being sponsored by Bradley Hall and Helen Wall, senior surveyor at the firm said: “We are delighted to be working with an organisation such as the BID that is so proactive when it comes to investing in the improvements of Sunderland.

Buddha Beat in John Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We became the first of Sunderland BID’s corporate partners in 2022, and we are very excited for the events calendar that is in the pipeline for 2023.

“Restaurant Week is a fantastic opportunity to invite the City of Sunderland to eat out for £10, £15, or £20 across some of Sunderland’s favourite eateries and we are sure it will be a great success.”

Councillor Linda Williams, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, added that the council was fully behind the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spent Grain on John Street

“Following the success of previous Sunderland Restaurant Weeks, we’re looking forward to supporting another for 2023,” she said.

“We’re lucky to have some fantastic and varied restaurants in Sunderland so there is plenty for everyone to enjoy as they support some of our local food and drink businesses this March.”

There is still time for restaurants and cafes to take part in the event. Anyone wanting more information or to get involved should contact [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad