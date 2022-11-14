KFC, Burger King and Greggs have already opened at the site in Salterfen Industrial Estate on the border between Grangetown and Ryhope, with the city’s first drive thru Starbucks soon to follow.

Councillors approved the development on empty land back in January 2020 in a move which has created more than 80 jobs.

However, the plans were not without controversy, with several letters raising concerns about litter, traffic, highway safety, potential noise and the devaluation of nearby properties.

The new development at Salterfen Industrial Estate

Council planners, recommending the retail proposals for approval, said the venture would regenerate a vacant parcel of land at a “prominent junction within the city."

KFC and Burger King drive thrus were the first to open this autumn.

It saw a return to the city for the global burger chain with Sunderland not having a Burger King since the city centre branch closed to make way for the new railway station.

The fast food giant celebrated by giving away 1000 Whoppers.

Starbucks drive thru is nearing completion

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Sunderland love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites back to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

This month, the two fast food chains were joined by the new Greggs.

It welcomed customers for the first time on Friday, November 4 with the branch’s opening creating 14 new jobs in the area.

Jamie Morrison, shop manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Greggs opened this month

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop in Sunderland has brought 14 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The new Sunderland Greggs branch is open between 6am and 8.30pm daily.

KFC has a drive thru option until 11.30pm