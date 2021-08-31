A week of virtual and in-person events are planned across the city from October 4-8, to showcase Sunderland’s growth and its exciting prospects.

And on Wednesday, October 6, the programme will include a Recruitment Fair at the Stadium, where businesses across a whole range of sectors can highlight job options and training.

The event is being designed to appeal to everyone from students to people thinking about a change of career, want to upskill or who have been out of the job market for any length of time.

A previous Stadium of Light careers fair

Businesses from across the region are being encouraged to sign up.

Delivered by Sunderland Business Partnership – a collective of more than 50 businesses from or with an interest in Sunderland – and sponsored by Sunderland City Council, the Festival will combine in-person events with virtual sessions, roundtables and talk-ins and while there will be an emphasis on Sunderland’s businesses, many of the discussions will appeal to businesspeople from outside the city.

A series of themed panel discussions will explore how Sunderland’s business landscape is growing and changing, and events aimed at residents – including Bridges Means Business, a week-long event

in the Bridges shopping centre - will support residents to land their dream job or take the leap into self-employment.

Chair of Sunderland Business Partnership, Ellen Thinnesen

Chair of Sunderland Business Partnership, Ellen Thinnesen said: “This will be a unique, engaging and vibrant festival, that will inspire both our businesses and our residents.

“Sunderland is an ambitious city and through this Festival, we will showcase the amazing businesses that call it home, as well as ensuring that our residents are connected to the opportunities they

create to provide rewarding careers for them and their family.”

Leading experts and opinion formers regionally, nationally and globally, will be part of the line-up, as well as a lively line-up of sessions at the Bridges shopping centre, including speed careers “dating”, an entrepreneurs day and a spotlight on homegrown businesses which started life as a hobby and have become hugely successful.

“It was very important for the Bridges to be part of the festival and to stage our own programme,” said centre manager Karen Eve.

“Giving people a chance to get on the business ladder or to build their existing business is something I’m very passionate about and I hope we will help them get the tools they need.”

The festival will culminate in the Foundation of Light’s 20th anniversary dinner on Friday, October 8,

Coun Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Sunderland is transforming, and with that we’re seeing more and better job opportunities for local people and an increasingly dynamic economy where businesses support and encourage each other.

“We’re really delighted to be supporting an event that will bring the city’s incredible business landscape into sharp focus and ensure that companies and residents are inspired to achieve more and play an active role in Sunderland’s success.”

For further information about Sunderland Business Festival visit www.sbfestival.co.uk. For information about the programme of events at the Bridges, contact [email protected]