A Sunderland teenager is urging fellow youngsters to consider an apprenticeship scheme to learn vital digital skills

Almost two years ago, Caitlin Bloodworth took up a role with major car dealership Vertu Motors and in doing so, helped her learn new skills with local digital academy Code.

Caitlin is now a valued member of the workforce and already considering the next level of apprenticeship to boost her skills further.

Following her success, she is now encouraging other youngsters to consider following in her footsteps as Code announce spaces for around 12 learners on the industry-recognised apprenticeship programme.

The 19-year-old commented: “I did some research and found the Code website and I realised I could learn all the skills I needed while working on the job and getting paid too.

“I liked the idea of a structure, getting up and going out to work every day and a plan, so I looked into it some more and applied. It was the best decision I’ve ever made.

“I would just say read up on it and apply. You might think you’re going in to do one thing and end up with something even better.”

During her time at Vertu Motors, Caitlin has created content for the website, manages social media accounts and has even been involved in the company’s TV adverts – something she feels that she would not have been doing at her age if not for her apprenticeship.

She added: “I wouldn’t have had anything like this level of responsibility if I’d taken a different route like going to university.

“I look around at what some other people my age are doing just now and realise I made the right decision.

“The communication within the team is great, we talk all the time and have morning calls to establish what everyone’s going to do that day.

“And when I’ve needed time for learning with my tutor as part of the apprenticeship, the bosses have always been able to make sure I’ve got that.”

Anyone interested should contact Code directly at [email protected] or call 0191 249 3805.

