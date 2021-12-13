Sunderland’s e-scooter provider launches festive ‘ScootSafe’ campaign in the run up to Christmas

The campaign will see a festive ‘ScootSafe’ event with Neuron’s safety ambassadors, along with Santa Claus and his elves on Monday, December 20 in Keel Square in Sunderland city centre.

Staff from Neuron will also be out across the city in greater numbers throughout December – with people who take a short safety briefing will win free credits for future rides.

The safety course takes less than five minutes to complete and will equip participants with the knowledge and confidence to ride Neuron’s e-scooters safely.

As well as safety courses and videos, posted have been situated across Sunderland to remind users to be safe this Christmas period.

George Symes, Neuron’s Regional Manager, said: “Our e-scooters are providing a great way to get around Sunderland, but it is so important that riders are responsible and not complacent this Christmas.

"We are taking the opportunity to remind our riders of the safe riding rules and we invite members of the public to visit our festive ScootSafe events to learn more about responsible riding.

“With more people expected to be out and about enjoying themselves in Sunderland over the Christmas holidays, we are reminding all of our riders to never drink and ride, don’t ride on pavements, park responsibly and please wear the helmet provided on our e-scooters.

“And as Christmas is a time of giving, with many people selflessly giving their time and energy to help those less fortunate, Neuron will be donating free monthly passes to good causes across all of the cities we operate in.

"We hope these can go some way to making this Christmas a special one for those who deserve it most.”

