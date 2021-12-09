When are Northern Rail trains running over Christmas and New Year? Festive schedule details announced

Northern Rail have announced their changes to the company's timetable over the Christmas and New Year period.

Changes to the regular timetable pattern are set to begin on Christmas Eve with services resuming in full across the North East on January 2.

The company are recommending anyone looking to plan a specific route to check the National Rail route planner before travelling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Rail have announced their schedule changes over Christmas and New Year.

When are Northern Rail trains running over Christmas and New Year?

Timetables change from the evening of Christmas Eve, when Northern Rail will end all services across the region from 7:00pm. The period of inactivity will carry on throughout Christmas Day.

Boxing Day will also see no Northern Rail trains operate throughout the North East before regular timetables return for four days from December 27 and December 30.

Much like Christmas Eve, services across the North East on New Year’s Eve will end from 7:00pm according to the company, who recommend using route planning services to see more specific information.

The changes continue into the New Year, with services across the UK not in operation throughout the day.

This is similar to previous years with Northern Rail running train to regular timetables across much of the country, with no trains operating on the lines between Newcastle and Carlisle, Morpeth/Chathill and Middlesbrough in addition to Middlesbrough to Whitby and Bishop Auckland to Saltburn.