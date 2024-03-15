Sunderland's Café 1851 closes at Mackie's Corner
A Sunderland city centre bar and restaurant has closed after three years of trading.
Café 1851 opened in June 2021 as part of a revamped Mackie's Corner, where High Street West meets Bridge Street. The premises had previously been the home of Café Farah and it had undergone a complete renovation.
But a few days ago a notice dated March 2 stating the unit has returned to the landlord.
The news comes just days after another Mackie's Corner business, menswear shop Master Debonair, had ceased trading there too, although another branch in East Boldon continues to do business.
However, other Mackie's Corner businesses are still going strong and open for business, including the much loved bakery and afternoon tea shop Sweet Petite, women's clothing shop Bou-chique and coffee and cheese shop The Fat Unicorn.
We approached the landlords for comment. The owner of Café 1851 could not be reached.
The Echo understands that there are new plans for Mackie's Corner, with details yet to be announced.
