Sunderland's Café 1851 closes at Mackie's Corner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Café 1851 opened in 2021.

A Sunderland city centre bar and restaurant has closed after three years of trading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Café 1851 opened in June 2021 as part of a revamped Mackie's Corner, where High Street West meets Bridge Street. The premises had previously been the home of Café Farah and it had undergone a complete renovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a few days ago a notice dated March 2 stating the unit has returned to the landlord.

The news comes just days after another Mackie's Corner business, menswear shop Master Debonair, had ceased trading there too, although another branch in East Boldon continues to do business.

However, other Mackie's Corner businesses are still going strong and open for business, including the much loved bakery and afternoon tea shop Sweet Petite, women's clothing shop Bou-chique and coffee and cheese shop The Fat Unicorn.

We approached the landlords for comment. The owner of Café 1851 could not be reached.