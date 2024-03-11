Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Master Debonair has closed its Sunderland city centre store at Mackie's Corner.

Master Debonair has now ceased trading at its Sunderland store

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday was the final day of trading for the Sunderland branch of the brand, but its original East Boldon store remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the Master Debonair social media platforms reads: "After much thought - we have taken the decision close our store in Sunderland.

"It has not been an easy decision, as we have created a wonderful store within the city, with an array of independent businesses around us. We simply feel that now the time is right to focus on our flagship East Boldon store in the North East.

"This creates an amazing opportunity, 4430 Sqft of unique space at the iconic Mackies Corner to enquire - link in bio.

"Our last day of opening in Sunderland will be Sunday 10th March, and our East Boldon store will be open 7 days per week from Monday 11th March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have worked with other businesses in Sunderland over the past 2.5 years, alongside the council and BID team, and will continue to collaborate and promote the amazing redevelopment of the city.

"We’ve had the continued support of our landlords, Kirtley Co, who have done nothing other than encourage success over the last 2 and a half years, and for that we are very grateful.

"As we’ve said before, we have been custodians of the space at Mackie’s Corner during this time and feel that now is the time for someone new to come along and continue the great work. It has been a great pleasure.

!With huge thanks to Kirtley Co for the opportunity to be part of the great regeneration work in the city."

The menswear brand was housed in a large unit over two floors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many shoppers took to social media to say it will be missed in the city centre.

Mark Evans said: "My favourite place to shop for menswear in Sunderland will be a big miss such a sad day now lovely shop and always friendly staff made you feel so welcome."

David Pallister said: "Good luck to you all. Such a shame that you have to close this branch. Admittedly, I didn't visit often as I live in London, but every time I was home I would make a point of popping in. It's a big blow for the independent men's wear in the city, but I will gladly visit the Boldon branch."

Mackie's Corner is home to a wave of independent, creative businesses after the Sunderland city centre landmark was restored by local property company Kirtley Co following a £2m investment.

History of Mackie's Corner

Mackie's Corner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built in the 1840s by local businessman Ralph Hutchinson, the Hutchinson’s Buildings were a popular shopping destination that housed some of Sunderland’s first fashion shops.

Once a popular meeting place, the site became known as Mackie’s Corner after hat maker Robert Mackie, whose shop attracted passers-by as his workers could be seen through the windows making hats.

In later years, the buildings, on the corner of Bridge Street and Fawcett Street, housed city institutions such as Chambers nightclub, however, the Grade II-listed building fell into disrepair during the late 20th century and from the early 2000s it had lain derelict, a ghost of its former self.

Fortunately, local property developers, the Kirtley family, decided to take on the challenge of breathing new life into Mackie’s corner, purchasing the property in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their bold vision was to return Mackie’s Corner to its roots by redeveloping the site as a mixed commercial property with multiple retail outlets and office spaces.

After the success of renovating the ground floor, which houses shops such as Fat Unicorn, Sweet Petite and Black Door Hairdressing, work started on the upper floors which are now open for tenants.

There's more than 30 units, spread across four areas: The Collective, The Dome, Chambers and The Basement. A number of businesses have already opened their doors upstairs including SkullenLand nail design.