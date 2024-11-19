Sunderland woman launches dog chaperone service for weddings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has set up a successful business named after her much missed dog Maddie which offers a range of canine related services including a specialised wedding chaperone service where your favourite pooch can help walk you down the aisle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service looks after your dog on the big day, as well as dressing them in suitable wedding attire to look the part.

Maddie and Me is run by dog lover Julie Haines who also offers a range of other services including canine boarding, dog walks and in home visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Haines' business Maddie and Me is offering a unique wedding doggy chaperone service. . | North East BIC

Julie was inspired to set up the business after the sad passing of her own dog ‘Maddie’ after whom the business is named.

She said: “I’ve loved dogs all my life. I had my own dog and she sadly passed away in January, so I named the business after her.”

After 28 years working at EDF Energy, Julie took the opportunity to pursue her long-held dream of starting a dog services business and reached out to the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC)

Located in Sunderland, the BIC helped Julie to to gain the knowledge and skills required to set up a business and in January (2024) Maddie and Me began to operate commercially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Enterprising Sunderland initiative celebrates success in helping people to start-up own businesses

She was also able to access grant funding to purchase crates for her car, enabling her to transport small groups of dogs safely

Julie said: “The workshops have been incredibly beneficial and my business advisor Hina [Joshi] has provided exceptional support throughout my journey.

“From our one-on-one sessions to her guidance on essential information and securing a grant, her assistance has been invaluable.

“The crates are excellent but expensive, so the BIC’s help with the grant application made a big difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie received the support of the North East BIC to access funding to purchase special dog carrying crates. | North East BIC

Since launching the business part time in January and transitioning to full-time in May, Julie has continued to invest in her development by undergoing additional training, including a canine care and welfare course.

She attributed much of her motivation to her own experience with her late rescue dog Maddie, which sparked her deep interest in canine care.

Looking ahead, Julie aims to expand her dog boarding service and wedding chaperone offering to include honeymoon boarding, ensuring couples can “enjoy their special day without worrying about their furry family members”.

Julie, whose business is located in Ryhope, said: “I would absolutely return to the BIC for help. Their sessions for tax return guidance are incredibly helpful, and I know I’ll rely on them again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve already recommended the BIC to a few people who are wanting to start their own business as they really help you with everything you need to set up.”

Maddie and Me also offers a dog walking service. | North East BIC.

Business advisor Hina Joshi said: “It was a pleasure helping Julie on her journey into self-employment. Her passion for dogs and providing the best service truly set her apart.

“We are so excited to see Maddie and Me continue to grow.”

The start-up support from the BIC forms part of the Enterprising Sunderland project which has received £1,271,885 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme, managed in Sunderland by Sunderland City Council on behalf of the Sunderland Partnership.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for regeneration, housing and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “Sunderland is a brilliant place to start and grow a business, with a plethora of support available and a collaborative network of organisations that ensure every start-up has the best chance of success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s brilliant that the BIC has made such a positive contribution to Julie’s plans for Maddie and Me and we wish her every success as she establishes and grows her company.”

Julie is now welcoming more clients for home dog boarding and her unique wedding chaperone service. Further details can be found on the Maddie and Me Facebook page.