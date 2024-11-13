Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland entrepreneur support programme has helped nearly 300 people train to become self-employed, with 68 people already going on to successfully forge a new business.

Intended to raise ambitions and inspire people who wouldn’t traditionally see themselves as entrepreneurs, Enterprising Sunderland launched in November 2023 and provides a wide range of support for anyone considering self-employment.

One of those to benefit from the programme was 32-year-old Chris Larkin who was made redundant in December 2023.

With the help of Sunderland Business and Innovation Centre (BIC), the heating and plumbing engineer has now set-up his own business, C Larkin Plumbing & Heating, and has been trading since June 2024.

Chris said: “The help I’ve had has been spot on. I’ve attended self-employment workshops, had help with my marketing and funding applications and received really valuable business mentorship.

“The BIC has been by my side whenever I’ve needed extra help or advice. There’s never any pressure and they really can help you see more clearly how self-employment could work for you.

“As the business grows, I really want to give back to the community by offering apprenticeships and helping others take their first steps as a heating and plumbing engineer.

“As a youngster I used to watch my grandad work. Receiving help through this programme and having someone to look up to has really guided me on this path, and I’d like to do that for someone else if I can.”

The Enterprising Sunderland partnership provides tailored support, including workshops in community spaces, one-to-one advice, and an online training programme.

Delivered by Smarta, the online programme includes a range of video classes covering foundation business skills that can be accessed by people in their own time.

Paul McEldon, Chief Executive at the North East BIC said: “For anyone looking to explore new opportunities by working for themselves, there has never been a better time to turn a skill, hobby or interest into a business opportunity.

“Encouraging more businesses to start-up in Sunderland is one of the ways that we can support local economic development at a time when the city has so much to offer residents, businesses and students.

“Enterprising Sunderland is making this journey easy and accessible for people, no matter their background or current circumstances. We’re thrilled to have helped so many people, but we have really high hopes that we can help even more before the programme closes in March 2025.”

The programme received £1.2m of funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Enterprising Sunderland is delivered on behalf of the City Council by a consortium of partners experienced in championing communities across Sunderland. This includes the North East BIC, Back on the Map, Sunderland BME Network, The King’s Trust, University of Sunderland, Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre and Smarta.

Councillor Kevin Johnston said: “Sunderland is a city full of enterprising people and support like this is vital in helping them take the step into self-employment and start-up.

“It’s brilliant to see the positive impact this package of support has had to date and I would encourage anyone out there who is thinking of starting up their own business to take advantage of the support on offer before the programme ends.”

Go to the North East BIC website to find out more about the Enterprising Sunderland project. To speak with an advisor call 0191 516 6111.