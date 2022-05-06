Sunderland takeaway goes from one to five star food hygiene rating following a new assessment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gourmet Fast Foods, on Cockermouth Road in Sunderland, was given the score following an assessment on April 26, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Hygiene ratings are awarded from zero to five, with a one star rating meaning that “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law.

Following a reassessment, Gourmet Fast Foods now has a five star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.