Sunderland takeaway goes from one to five star food hygiene rating following a new assessment

Gourmet Fast Foods, on Cockermouth Road in Sunderland, was given the score following an assessment on April 26, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.
It had previously been judged to have a one star food hygiene rating following a visit from Sunderland City Council’s food safety officers on March 7.
Hygiene ratings are awarded from zero to five, with a one star rating meaning that “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.
When giving their new assessment on Gourmet Fast Foods, inspectors ruled that hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building along with management of food safety were all “good”.