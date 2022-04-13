Sunderland takeaway given a one star hygiene rating by food safety inspectors

Gourmet Fast Foods, on Cockermouth Road in Sunderland, was given the score following an assessment on March 7, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.

Gourmet Fast Foods on Cockermouth Road in Sunderland was given a one star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

When giving an assessment on Gourmet Fast Foods, inspectors ruled that there was “improvement necessary” for hygienic food handling along with cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

For management of food safety, it was judged that “major improvement is necessary”.