Sunderland takeaway given a one star hygiene rating by food safety inspectors

A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a one star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency following a recent inspection.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:55 am

Gourmet Fast Foods, on Cockermouth Road in Sunderland, was given the score following an assessment on March 7, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Hygiene ratings are awarded from zero to five, with a one star rating meaning that “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.

Gourmet Fast Foods on Cockermouth Road in Sunderland was given a one star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

When giving an assessment on Gourmet Fast Foods, inspectors ruled that there was “improvement necessary” for hygienic food handling along with cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

For management of food safety, it was judged that “major improvement is necessary”.

The assessment means that of Sunderland's 365 takeaways with ratings, 188 (52%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.

