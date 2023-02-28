Sunderland Restaurant Week 2023: All the discounts announced so far
Sunderland Restaurant Week returns this week, plating up some bargain meals.
Taking place from March 4-12, 2023, the event gives diners the chance to enjoy £10, £15 and £20 offers at the participating cafes and restaurants.
All you need to do to take advantage of the offer is download the relevant voucher from the Sunderland BID website – www.sunderlandbid.co.uk
Here’s the deals announced so far:
:: 808 Bar & Kitchen, St Thomas Street
£10 for any bao bun and fries / £15 for 3 tapas and a side / £20 for 4 tapas and a side
::Acropolis, Stack Seaburn
£10 for a Chicken Souvlaki wrap and any soft drink
::Angelo’s, West Sunniside
£20 for 2 courses from the special restaurant week menu
::Asiana, Echo 24 building
£20 for 3 courses
::Buddha Beat, John Street
£15 for any 3 tapas and desserts / £20 for any 4 tapas and desserts
::Burger / Frederick Street
£10 for Honey Bacon Double or American Classic and dirty fries / £15 for any burger, any loaded fries and any dog
::Chesters Lounge, Chester Road
£20 for 3 courses and popadoms
::Chilli Mangoes, Tavistock Place
£10 for any 2 of the same cocktails / £15 for 4 course set meal with a draught pint or soft drink / £20 for popadoms & pickles, 4 course set meal and a cocktail or other alcoholic drink
::Crumb On In, Holmeside
£20 for Afternoon Tea for two
::ENFES, Derwent Street
£20 for 3 courses
::Fausto Pizza, Roker
£15 for any 2 pizzas
::Gatsby, Park Lane
£10 for 2 Courses / £15 for 3 Courses
::Grinder Central, Hills Arts Centre
£10 for a sandwich, regular coffee and a brownie or traybake or cake
::Grinder Coffee Co, Durham Road
£10 for a sandwich, regular coffee and a brownie or traybake or cake
::Hotel Chocolat, The Bridges
£10 for 2 brownies and 2 large hot chocolates
::House of Punjab, High Street East
A host of food and drink offers for £10, £15 and £20
::House of Zen, Seaburn
£20 for 2 courses
::Karbon Grill, Hilton Garden Inn
£15 for a 2 course carvery (on Sunday 5 March only) / £15 for 2 courses
::Let There Be Crumbs, Roker Hotel
£10 for 2 cakes and 2 coffees
::Liberty Brown, The Palm
£10 for 2 courses / £15 for 3 courses
::Marina Vista, Roker Marina
£15 for a 2 courses
::My Delhi, Borough Road
£15 for three street plates / £15 for one street plate, one roadside stall dish (includes rice)
::Poetic Licence, Roker Hotel
£10 for a 2 course lunch / £15 for a 3 course dinner
::Port Coffee, John Street
£10 for 2 bagels & 2 coffees
::Port of Call, John Street
£10 for 1 course / £15 for 2 courses
::The Social & Kitchen, Pallion
£15 for 2 Courses - Starter & Main or Main & Dessert
::Prego, Seaburn
£20 for 3 courses
::Roma, Mary Street
£15 for starter and main from the happy hour menu and a selected drink
::San Marino, Hanover Place
£15 for 2 Courses including a soft drink
::Six, Pier Point
£10 for 2x brunch plates (Served till 2 pm) / £15 for a sharing bowl of king prawns and mussels cooked in nduja, white wine and cream sauce served with a chunk of warm focaccia with 2 small glasses of house wine / £20 for a selection of cobble lane cured meats, local cheese served with chutney, gherkins, homemade pickled red onions and grapes and a selection of bread, crackers and dipping oils, served with 2 small glasses of house wine
::Spent Grain, John Street
£15 for any 2 brunch items / £20 for 3 courses
::Spice Empire, Church Lane
£20 for starter, main and side / £20 for starter, main and drink
::Tarantino’s, North Bridge Street
£20 for starter, main and drink
::The Front Parlour, Grange Terrace
£10 for any Specialty Sandwich or Loaded Sourdough, with any hot drink and a tray bake
::The Good Apple, Derwent Street
£10 for any main from the specials board and a cake or dessert
::The Keel Lounge, High Street West
£10 for 2 Toasties and a Pot of Tea or Coffee / £10 for 2 Cakes and a Pot of Tea or Coffee / £15 for 2 Paninis + Chips with a Pot of Tea or Coffee / £20 for 2 Cottage Pie OR 2X Chilli Con Carne with rice and garlic bread + millionaire shortbread cake + Pot of Tea or Coffee
::The Old Vestry, Fawcett Street
£15 for 2 meals
::The Peacock, Keel Square
£10 for any burger and soft drink / £10 for 2 cocktails
::The Purple Lily Bistro, Mountain Daisy
£10 for any main meal, starter or dessert and tea or coffee (excluding the burger menu) / £10 for any 2 courses. Sunday only / £15 for any 2 main meals (excluding the burger menu) / £15 for any 1 course dinner for two. Sunday only / £20 for any 2 burger meals / £20 for a 2 course dinner for two. Sunday only
::The Rainbow Hub, Sunniside
£10 for main, dessert and a soft drink
::The Seaburn Inn, Seaburn
£20 for starter and main
::The Sweet Petite, Mackie’s Corner
£15 for 2 Minnies (Single serving cheesecakes), 2 Sweet Treats from the cake counter and 2 glass bottled drinks / £20 for 1 Large cheesecake, 1 Large loaded cookie, 1 Traybake, 1 Tart, 1 Macaron and 2 glass bottled drinks
::Ttonic, Vine Place
£10 for any large pizza and a pint or soft drink / £15 for any 2 dirty fries and 2 bottles
::Venice, High Street West
£15 for Starter and Main (Pizza/ Pasta/Risotto) OR Main (Pizza/ Pasta/ Risotto) and Dessert / £20 for Starter and Main (Chicken) OR Main (Chicken) and Dessert
::Victors, Low Row
£10 for a main and a drink
::Wendy’s Place, Fawcett Street
£10 for 2 cheese and onion toasties and 2 teas or coffees / £15 for 2 cheeseburger meals / £20 for brunch for two including tea or coffee
::Wing Strip, High Street West
£10 for any meal with a loaded item add-on / £15 for 2 meals with one loaded item add-on / £20 for any 3 meals
::Yate’s, Burdon Road
£10 for starter, main, dessert and drink / £10 for 2 pizzas