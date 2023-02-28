News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland Restaurant Week 2023: All the discounts announced so far

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns this week, plating up some bargain meals.

By Katy Wheeler
3 minutes ago - 4 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 10:30am

Taking place from March 4-12, 2023, the event gives diners the chance to enjoy £10, £15 and £20 offers at the participating cafes and restaurants.

All you need to do to take advantage of the offer is download the relevant voucher from the Sunderland BID website – www.sunderlandbid.co.uk

Here’s the deals announced so far:

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns
:: 808 Bar & Kitchen, St Thomas Street

£10 for any bao bun and fries / £15 for 3 tapas and a side / £20 for 4 tapas and a side

::Acropolis, Stack Seaburn

£10 for a Chicken Souvlaki wrap and any soft drink

Acropolis at STACK Seaburn.
::Angelo’s, West Sunniside

£20 for 2 courses from the special restaurant week menu

::Asiana, Echo 24 building

£20 for 3 courses

Angelo's Ristorante
::Buddha Beat, John Street

£15 for any 3 tapas and desserts / £20 for any 4 tapas and desserts

::Burger / Frederick Street

£10 for Honey Bacon Double or American Classic and dirty fries / £15 for any burger, any loaded fries and any dog

The new Buddha Beat restaurant on John Street opens its doors.
::Chesters Lounge, Chester Road

£20 for 3 courses and popadoms

::Chilli Mangoes, Tavistock Place

£10 for any 2 of the same cocktails / £15 for 4 course set meal with a draught pint or soft drink / £20 for popadoms & pickles, 4 course set meal and a cocktail or other alcoholic drink

::Crumb On In, Holmeside

£20 for Afternoon Tea for two

Fausto Pizza
::ENFES, Derwent Street

£20 for 3 courses

::Fausto Pizza, Roker

£15 for any 2 pizzas

::Gatsby, Park Lane

£10 for 2 Courses / £15 for 3 Courses

::Grinder Central, Hills Arts Centre

£10 for a sandwich, regular coffee and a brownie or traybake or cake

::Grinder Coffee Co, Durham Road

£10 for a sandwich, regular coffee and a brownie or traybake or cake

::Hotel Chocolat, The Bridges

£10 for 2 brownies and 2 large hot chocolates

::House of Punjab, High Street East

A host of food and drink offers for £10, £15 and £20

::House of Zen, Seaburn

£20 for 2 courses

::Karbon Grill, Hilton Garden Inn

£15 for a 2 course carvery (on Sunday 5 March only) / £15 for 2 courses

::Let There Be Crumbs, Roker Hotel

£10 for 2 cakes and 2 coffees

::Liberty Brown, The Palm

£10 for 2 courses / £15 for 3 courses

::Marina Vista, Roker Marina

£15 for a 2 courses

::My Delhi, Borough Road

£15 for three street plates / £15 for one street plate, one roadside stall dish (includes rice)

::Poetic Licence, Roker Hotel

£10 for a 2 course lunch / £15 for a 3 course dinner

::Port Coffee, John Street

£10 for 2 bagels & 2 coffees

::Port of Call, John Street

£10 for 1 course / £15 for 2 courses

::The Social & Kitchen, Pallion

£15 for 2 Courses - Starter & Main or Main & Dessert

::Prego, Seaburn

£20 for 3 courses

::Roma, Mary Street

£15 for starter and main from the happy hour menu and a selected drink

::San Marino, Hanover Place

£15 for 2 Courses including a soft drink

::Six, Pier Point

£10 for 2x brunch plates (Served till 2 pm) / £15 for a sharing bowl of king prawns and mussels cooked in nduja, white wine and cream sauce served with a chunk of warm focaccia with 2 small glasses of house wine / £20 for a selection of cobble lane cured meats, local cheese served with chutney, gherkins, homemade pickled red onions and grapes and a selection of bread, crackers and dipping oils, served with 2 small glasses of house wine

::Spent Grain, John Street

£15 for any 2 brunch items / £20 for 3 courses

::Spice Empire, Church Lane

£20 for starter, main and side / £20 for starter, main and drink

::Tarantino’s, North Bridge Street

£20 for starter, main and drink

::The Front Parlour, Grange Terrace

£10 for any Specialty Sandwich or Loaded Sourdough, with any hot drink and a tray bake

::The Good Apple, Derwent Street

£10 for any main from the specials board and a cake or dessert

::The Keel Lounge, High Street West

£10 for 2 Toasties and a Pot of Tea or Coffee / £10 for 2 Cakes and a Pot of Tea or Coffee / £15 for 2 Paninis + Chips with a Pot of Tea or Coffee / £20 for 2 Cottage Pie OR 2X Chilli Con Carne with rice and garlic bread + millionaire shortbread cake + Pot of Tea or Coffee

::The Old Vestry, Fawcett Street

£15 for 2 meals

::The Peacock, Keel Square

£10 for any burger and soft drink / £10 for 2 cocktails

::The Purple Lily Bistro, Mountain Daisy

£10 for any main meal, starter or dessert and tea or coffee (excluding the burger menu) / £10 for any 2 courses. Sunday only / £15 for any 2 main meals (excluding the burger menu) / £15 for any 1 course dinner for two. Sunday only / £20 for any 2 burger meals / £20 for a 2 course dinner for two. Sunday only

::The Rainbow Hub, Sunniside

£10 for main, dessert and a soft drink

::The Seaburn Inn, Seaburn

£20 for starter and main

::The Sweet Petite, Mackie’s Corner

£15 for 2 Minnies (Single serving cheesecakes), 2 Sweet Treats from the cake counter and 2 glass bottled drinks / £20 for 1 Large cheesecake, 1 Large loaded cookie, 1 Traybake, 1 Tart, 1 Macaron and 2 glass bottled drinks

::Ttonic, Vine Place

£10 for any large pizza and a pint or soft drink / £15 for any 2 dirty fries and 2 bottles

::Venice, High Street West

£15 for Starter and Main (Pizza/ Pasta/Risotto) OR Main (Pizza/ Pasta/ Risotto) and Dessert / £20 for Starter and Main (Chicken) OR Main (Chicken) and Dessert

::Victors, Low Row

£10 for a main and a drink

::Wendy’s Place, Fawcett Street

£10 for 2 cheese and onion toasties and 2 teas or coffees / £15 for 2 cheeseburger meals / £20 for brunch for two including tea or coffee

::Wing Strip, High Street West

£10 for any meal with a loaded item add-on / £15 for 2 meals with one loaded item add-on / £20 for any 3 meals

::Yate’s, Burdon Road

£10 for starter, main, dessert and drink / £10 for 2 pizzas

Sweet Petite High Street West, Sunderland. Picture by Frank Reid
Nathan Outhwaite and Carley Wood have taken over Spent Grain on John Street.
Tarantino's North Bridge Street, Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
