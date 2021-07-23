Sunderland MP pays tribute to role of pharmacies during Covid-19 pandemic
MP Bridget Phillipson has called in at a pharmacy in her constituency to pay tribute to their ‘amazing contribution’ during the pandemic.
The MP for Houghton and Sunderland South met with staff at Whitfield’s Pharmacy in Easington Lane, which has served the community more than ever during a global pandemic.
She also expressed support for pharmacists, who want to play an even greater role; advising on medicine as well as dispensing it and offering support to patients where possible.
Ms Phillipson listened to staff at Whitfield’s about the help they provide, including issuing Covid testing kits, healthcare advice, administering NHS flu vaccinations in the winter alongside the regular dispensing of prescription medicines.
She said: “Pharmacies are absolutely essential to local communities and here in Easington Lane the staff have worked right through the pandemic.
“They’ve made an amazing contribution to our efforts to tackle Covid and I want to recognise their hard work and expertise.
“You can see how much they care about our local community. They’re important to local people and I wanted to thank them in person for everything they’ve done.
“Like all parents, I don’t know where we’d be without our local pharmacies. We always know that they’re here. I also think they could play a bigger role in our health service in the future.”
Siobhan Todd, pharmacist and pharmacy manager at Whitfield’s, said: “Community pharmacy teams have been the first port of call for many local people on healthcare matters throughout the pandemic.
“Our regular patients and the wider community have relied on us for their essential prescription medicines, but also for healthcare advice about symptoms or long-term conditions, as well as other services.”
Umesh Patel, chair of the Sunderland Local Pharmaceutical Committee, added: “As many patients will know, our local community pharmacies across Sunderland are doing far more than just dispensing medicines.
“They are offering a whole range of services and are keen to offer so much more. We are pleased that Bridget understands this and supports a greater role for community pharmacies.”
In June the first community pharmacy in Sunderland to offer Covid jabs began issuing the vaccine in Redhouse.