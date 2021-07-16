New Sunderland Culture boss hopes to further boost city's arts and culture offering

Rebecca Ball

Rebecca Ball, currently the organisation’s creative director, has succeeded Keith Merrin who left earlier this year to take up a role with Tyne & Wear Museums.

Rebecca has more than 20 years experience in the arts, and started her career in dance, running community and education projects before going on to a number of senior roles at Arts Council England (ACE), including director of Arts for ACE South East.

Born in Tottenham, Rebecca has lived in the north east since 2011 when she was appointed general manager and producer at a Newcastle theatre company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2014 Rebecca was appointed project director of The Cultural Spring, an ACE funded project aiming to increase participation in arts and culture in Sunderland and South Tyneside. In 2016, she was chosen to lead Sunderland’s City of Culture bid, later joining Sunderland Culture shortly after it was launched in 2017.

Rebecca is a Fellow of the prestigious Clore Leadership Programme that identifies and develops aspiring leaders in the arts, culture and creative sectors.

Jane Earl, chairperson of Sunderland Culture, said: “The Sunderland Culture board is delighted to appoint Rebecca Ball as our new chief executive following a rigorous selection process. Rebecca’s love and ambition for Sunderland is as real as it is infectious. She is well known and respected locally, regionally and nationally and her knowledge, experience and networks will help us both improve our offer further and raise our cultural profile higher.

"She has been pivotal in establishing Sunderland Culture and her work forging the creative programme has been exceptional, as was her leadership of our City of Culture bid.

"She’s a team player, but a natural leader, and the board and Sunderland Culture’s partners know there’s no-one better placed to achieve our mission of improving life for everyone in Sunderland through culture.”

Rebecca said: “I have been constantly struck by the energy, determination and talent of people I have worked with in Sunderland, so I am thrilled to have this opportunity to continue to collaborate with our fantastic partners, board of trustees and staff. I know we will do everything we can to ensure that everyone can take part in, enjoy and shape arts and heritage in the city.”

Coun Linda Williams, cabinet member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “I’m delighted to see Rebecca appointed chief executive of Sunderland Culture. She played a leading role in Sunderland’s City of Culture bid and has a vast amount of experience in culture and the arts.”

Sunderland Culture was founded through a partnership between Sunderland City Council, University of Sunderland and Sunderland MAC Trust. It is both a company limited by guarantee and a registered charity.

Its mission is to ‘improve life for everyone in Sunderland through culture’ and the organisation works across five venues owned by its partners. These include Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA), National Glass Centre, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, Arts Centre Washington, and The Fire Station, which is due to open its new auditorium later this year.

Sunderland Culture also works with local, national and international artists and organisations to deliver a citywide cultural programme in community settings all over the city and the surrounding area.