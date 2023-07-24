A stylish expansion has been announced by an award-winning fashion business.

Master Debonair has opened a new branch in York to add to its portfolio of stores which includes outlets in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Master Debonair has expanded into York.

Sophistication which includes in-store events

Founded by Simon Whitaker in February 2016, Master Debonair offers sophisticated menswear.

The business was inspired by Simon’s father Bob and pieces include three piece suits with vibrant silk lining, footwear featuring intricate prints, and accessories that include gold pocket watches, pocket squares, braces and ties.

The store in York city centre is showcasing a range of both casual and evening wear, and sophisticated wedding wear.

'The team works really hard to create immersive shopping experiences'

Four jobs have been created for new sales and styling advisers.

Managing Director Simon Whitaker said: "The number of local business owners who have popped in to introduce themselves has been really touching.”

Master Debonair has also invested in the in-store experience. Customers can enjoy complimentary events such as comedy nights, casino nights, a hidden VIP changing suite and even beer taps.

'You should have fun engaging with us'

“Master Debonair is about the detailing, so it was very important that we brought this into our shops," said Mr Whittaker.

"The team works really hard to create immersive shopping experiences for our customers that don’t just revolve around spending, but instead focus on building relationships and can ultimately be enjoyable. You should have fun engaging with us and look forward to coming into the store.”

The menswear store celebrated its first year in the prime corner unit of the restored Mackie’s Corner, in September last year.

Simon Whittaker outside the store at Mackie's Corner in 2021.

Award winners after building a multi-million pound business

After building up a loyal following at their first store in East Boldon, which opened around 7 years ago, a sister store in Chesterfield soon followed.

The East Boldon store won the Business of the Year title at the 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards.

The East Boldon branch of Master Debonair.

