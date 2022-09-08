Master Debonair suits go 'Inside Out' to support suicide prevention charity If U Care Share

Shoppers may have done a double take at the local menswear brand’s shop windows in Sunderland city centre and East Boldon this week, with the shirts and suits on display inside out to highlight the importance of showing how you feel on the inside in support of Inside Out, a campaign by Chester-le-Street based suicide prevention charity If U Care Share.

The campaign poses the question “#askmewhy” to spark conversations and open up a dialogue about mental health.

World Suicide Prevention Day takes place on September 10 and the Inside Out campaign is encouraging as many people as possible to wear an item of clothing inside out, with the aim to spread the message that it is not always this easy to see how your friends, family and colleagues are feeling on the inside.

Simon Whitaker of Master Debonair. Photo by James W Fortune

Nationally, the campaign is being supported by the Premier League, Football League and WSL clubs.

According to the charity, the North East had the highest suicide rate in the UK in 2020, with the region leaping from a record low to a record high, with over 600 deaths registered since the beginning of 2020.

Those 490 men and 142 women are among more than 2,500 people to have taken their own lives in the region since comparable records began in 2013.

Master Debonair suits have been on display inside out

Simon Whitaker, CEO and founder of Master Debonair, said, “We are incredibly proud to be part of the Inside Out campaign, to raise awareness of the support that is out there for anyone who is struggling, or those who have bereaved by suicide.

"This is a real issue here in the North East, especially with men, and by spreading this message I sincerely hope that more people see the value in opening up to those around them.

“I launched Master Debonair after the sudden death of my father and channelled that bereavement into creating something positive, I am an advocate for improving men’s mental health through fashion and that’s why it was truly an honour to be asked to be a part of this campaign.”

Matthew Smith, founder and chief operating officer at If U Care Share, said: “If U Care Share Foundation was set up to support those bereaved by or at risk of suicide and preventing any family from experiencing what we felt when we lost my brother, Daniel.

"The Inside Out campaign is now in its seventh year and in 2022 it is more important than ever to raise awareness of the support that is available, both for individuals and families.

"As a charity we are here to support communities, save lives and prevent suicide and we want as many businesses as possible to take up the challenge and go Inside Out this year with us.

“The campaign has already reached over 15 million people in previous years with support from businesses across the country.

"With your support we will continue to engage with communities that are largely impacted by suicide.”