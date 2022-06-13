Sunderland marketing agency celebrating 10 years in business

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marketing agency dodio, dubbed Sunderland’s ‘do studio’, founded by Chris Kean has been providing regional and national businesses with tailored marketing support for the last 10 years.

The agency specialises in building brands and connecting them to the people who matter the most through web design, intelligent marketing strategies, social media management, and a range of other services.

In the last year the company has doubled in size is looking for new recruits and clients. Later this year dodio will open their doors for a special birthday celebration.

Photo caption: (Left to Right) Jameson Lai, Senga Kean, Chris Kean.

Chris founded the business in 2011 after receiving support from the North-East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC). Initially, starting off with just himself he was soon joined by marketing director and wife, Senga Kean, and Head of Design, Jameson Lai.

Chris said: “Together, we had a vision of creating a full-service marketing agency that shared our values, where the right things were done for the right reasons.

“We wanted to build close, long-term relationships based on honesty and transparency and work with clients as partners, where we could act as an extension of their team to showcase demonstrable results.”

Over the last decade, the company has gone from strength to strength and is looking to grow further this year.

He added: “We’ve grown steadily and organically over time, a lot of it by word of mouth and recommendations from delighted clients. But we’re focused now on getting our story out there and communicating how dodio can support organisations to achieve and even surpass their marketing objectives.”

Success stories include businesses such as Meridian Parks – a family-run holiday park company who own South Tyneside’s Lizard Lane holiday park – and Sunderland City Council, which reached out to dodio to help transform the websites of three of its business centres in the region.

While dodio originally specialised in developing websites, they now offer full marketing strategies, design, branding, campaign management, and social media services, to help clients succeed.