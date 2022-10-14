Sunderland College, which has more than 14,000 students, has invested millions of pounds in its campuses.

Iain Nixon is the college’s Vice Principal Partnerships and Commercial, Education Partnership North East.

Sunderland College is backing the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

He said: "Like the event itself, Sunderland is undergoing an exciting transformation with a rapidly growing economy and investments in infrastructure, industry and education, including the Riverside Sunderland development.

"There is a vibrancy and energy which is attracting leading businesses to the area, creating jobs for local people and encouraging entrepreneurship. We look forward to celebrating Sunderland's exciting business community at the Business Excellence Awards.”

Sunderland College is part of the college group Education Partnership North East and is one of the largest providers of further and higher education in the North East.

It has around 14,300 students, with a dedicated Sixth Form.

It also has one of the widest range of courses in the region including technical courses, apprenticeships, A-Levels and T Levels, Sunderland College was rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in 2022, with Personal Development of students rated ‘Outstanding’.

The college consistently gains high achievement rates with 95% of FE students progressing to further study, university or employment.

It also offers adult and higher education courses and has outstanding facilities which include automotive, electrification, robotics, and automation workshops.

Science labs, sports coaching, IT, digital, tech and a state-of-the-art Innovation Space is also available.

Mr Nixon added: "We're proud to be sponsoring the new-look Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards that recognise the dynamic business talent we have across our city.

The college has excellent links with more than 500 employers and is an award winner itself.

Accolades for the multi-award winning college includes STEM Assured Accreditation (UK STEM Foundation 2022), National Beacon Finalist in Widening Participation (AoC 2022), BTEC College of the Year and Silver Pearson Teaching Excellence Award for Team of the Year (2019).

The search for entrants in this year’s Sunderland Echo Business Excellence competition has ended and the nomination deadline has passed. The number of entries has been huge.

The judges will next begin sifting through the nominations to draw up a shortlist before our grand finals night at the Stadium of Light in November.

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, Thompson Waste, Gentoo, Sunderland University, The Stack, BGL, Audi, North East Ambition and Sunderland College.

We thank them all for their outstanding support.

