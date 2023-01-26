News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland food hygiene: The Glass Onion gets five stars as latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland businesses released

A number of businesses in and around Sunderland have recently been awarded new food hygiene ratings.

By Sam Johnson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 4:58pm

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings following recent assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

A number of Sunderland businesses have received new food hygiene ratings
Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

SR1

The Glass Onion - 33 - 34 Blandford Street, Sunderland, SR1 3JJ - Rated five-stars on January 19.

SR5

Town End Farm Workmans Club - Bexhill Road, Sunderland, SR5 4QF - Rated five-stars on October 17.

Tandoori Club - 41 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT - Rated five-stars on January 18.

Pasha Pizza - The Green, Southwick, Sunderland, SR5 2HY - Rated four-stars on December 7.

DH4

The Britannia - Newbottle Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4AL - Rated four-stars on November 16.

Domino's Pizza - 79 Newbottle Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4AR - Rated five-stars on November 14.

KJ BBQ House & Pizza - 3 Newbottle Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4AN - Rated four-stars on November 16.

Rivaaj - 98 Newbottle Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4AJ - Rated four-stars on November 14.

Pizza Box - 34, Westbourne Terrace, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4QT - Rated three-stars on October 26.

DH5

Angelo's Trattoria - Durham Road, East Rainton, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH5 9QT - Rated five-stars on January 5.

SunderlandSunderland City Council