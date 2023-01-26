Sunderland food hygiene: The Glass Onion gets five stars as latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland businesses released
A number of businesses in and around Sunderland have recently been awarded new food hygiene ratings.
Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings following recent assessments.
Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.
Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:
SR1
The Glass Onion - 33 - 34 Blandford Street, Sunderland, SR1 3JJ - Rated five-stars on January 19.
SR5
Town End Farm Workmans Club - Bexhill Road, Sunderland, SR5 4QF - Rated five-stars on October 17.
Tandoori Club - 41 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT - Rated five-stars on January 18.
Pasha Pizza - The Green, Southwick, Sunderland, SR5 2HY - Rated four-stars on December 7.
DH4
The Britannia - Newbottle Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4AL - Rated four-stars on November 16.
Domino's Pizza - 79 Newbottle Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4AR - Rated five-stars on November 14.
KJ BBQ House & Pizza - 3 Newbottle Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4AN - Rated four-stars on November 16.
Rivaaj - 98 Newbottle Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4AJ - Rated four-stars on November 14.
Pizza Box - 34, Westbourne Terrace, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4QT - Rated three-stars on October 26.
DH5
Angelo's Trattoria - Durham Road, East Rainton, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH5 9QT - Rated five-stars on January 5.