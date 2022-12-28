Sunderland food hygiene: Indian takeaways in and around Sunderland with a five-star food hygiene rating
A number of Indian takeaways in and around Sunderland have earned a five-star food hygiene rating and could provide the perfect post Christmas meal as we head into the new year.
If you’re feeling lost in the time between Christmas and new year, a takeaway can be the perfect fix and we’ve taken a look at local Indian takeaways who have received full marks from food hygiene inspectors.
Below is a look at Indian takeaways in and around Sunderland with five-star food hygiene ratings, in postcode order.
SR1
Spice Empire - 3 Church St East, Sunderland SR1 3PT - Rated five-stars on November 8, 2022.
Motiraj 7, 6 Church Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3PT - Rated five-stars on November 22, 2017.
SR2
Grangetown Tandoori Kitchen - 1 Stockton Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 9RQ - Rated five-stars on May 4, 2018.
Mumbai Silk - 3 Park Rd, Sunderland, SR2 8HR - Rated five-stars on October 31, 2018.
SR3
Shan Tandoori - 1 Tunstall Village Road, Sunderland, SR3 2BY - Rated five-stars on June 5, 2018.
Thorndale Tandoori - 20 Thorndale Road, Sunderland, SR3 4JT - Rated five-stars on February 3, 2020.
SR4
Forhan’s - 61 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7AF - Rated five-stars on January 21, 2019.
Grindon Tandoori - 96 The Broadway, Sunderland, SR4 8NX - Rated five-stars on April 20, 2021.
SR6
Alishaan By The Sea - 11 Station Road, Fulwell, Sunderland, SR6 9AA - Rated five-stars on September 8, 2021
Fulwell Tandoori Chef - 119 Fulwell Road, Sunderland, SR6 9QP - Rated five-stars on December 12, 2019.
Goa - 6 5, Queens Parade, Sunderland, SR6 8DA - Rated five-stars on August 31, 2017.
The Shagorika - 3 Queen's Parade, Sunderland SR6 8DA - Rated five-stars on August 9, 2021.
NE38
Curry Hut - 7 Eddison Rd, Washington NE38 8JH - Rated five-stars on January 15, 2019.
Dial A Curry - 1 Eddison Road, Swan Industrial Estate, Washington, NE38 8JH - Rated five-stars on February 2, 2021.
DH4
Bhaji - 73 Newbottle St, Houghton-le-Spring DH4 4AR - Rated five-stars on November 19, 2019.
Village Spice - 40 Westbourne Dr, Shiney Row, Houghton-le-Spring DH4 4QU - Rated five-stars on April 12, 2018.
Rizq - The Bridge, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4LL - Rated five-stars on March 16, 2020.