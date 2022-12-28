News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland food hygiene: Indian takeaways in and around Sunderland with a five-star food hygiene rating

A number of Indian takeaways in and around Sunderland have earned a five-star food hygiene rating and could provide the perfect post Christmas meal as we head into the new year.

By Sam Johnson
57 minutes ago - 2 min read

If you’re feeling lost in the time between Christmas and new year, a takeaway can be the perfect fix and we’ve taken a look at local Indian takeaways who have received full marks from food hygiene inspectors.

Below is a look at Indian takeaways in and around Sunderland with five-star food hygiene ratings, in postcode order.

Sunderland Indian takeaways with five-star food hygiene ratings
SR1

Spice Empire - 3 Church St East, Sunderland SR1 3PT - Rated five-stars on November 8, 2022.

Motiraj 7, 6 Church Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3PT - Rated five-stars on November 22, 2017.

SR2

Ratings range from zero-five stars

Grangetown Tandoori Kitchen - 1 Stockton Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 9RQ - Rated five-stars on May 4, 2018.

Mumbai Silk - 3 Park Rd, Sunderland, SR2 8HR - Rated five-stars on October 31, 2018.

SR3

Shan Tandoori - 1 Tunstall Village Road, Sunderland, SR3 2BY - Rated five-stars on June 5, 2018.

Thorndale Tandoori - 20 Thorndale Road, Sunderland, SR3 4JT - Rated five-stars on February 3, 2020.

SR4

Forhan’s - 61 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7AF - Rated five-stars on January 21, 2019.

Grindon Tandoori - 96 The Broadway, Sunderland, SR4 8NX - Rated five-stars on April 20, 2021.

SR6

Alishaan By The Sea - 11 Station Road, Fulwell, Sunderland, SR6 9AA - Rated five-stars on September 8, 2021

Fulwell Tandoori Chef - 119 Fulwell Road, Sunderland, SR6 9QP - Rated five-stars on December 12, 2019.

Goa - 6 5, Queens Parade, Sunderland, SR6 8DA - Rated five-stars on August 31, 2017.

The Shagorika - 3 Queen's Parade, Sunderland SR6 8DA - Rated five-stars on August 9, 2021.

NE38

Curry Hut - 7 Eddison Rd, Washington NE38 8JH - Rated five-stars on January 15, 2019.

Dial A Curry - 1 Eddison Road, Swan Industrial Estate, Washington, NE38 8JH - Rated five-stars on February 2, 2021.

DH4

Bhaji - 73 Newbottle St, Houghton-le-Spring DH4 4AR - Rated five-stars on November 19, 2019.

Village Spice - 40 Westbourne Dr, Shiney Row, Houghton-le-Spring DH4 4QU - Rated five-stars on April 12, 2018.

Rizq - The Bridge, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4LL - Rated five-stars on March 16, 2020.