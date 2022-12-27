Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre hints at new retailer arrivals as it looks back on 'positive' 2022

Looking back on the last 12 months, the centre – which hopes to announce new retailers soon – said it had seen a number of arrivals during 2022.

They included outdoor clothing shop Trespass, computer and gaming retailer Be More Geek as well as clothing store Leading Labels.

The Bridges also welcomed aesthetics experts Laser Clinic, which offers a range of treatments and enhancements.

The Bridges shopping centre has looked back at a "positive" 2022 and hopes to announce details of more incoming retailers soon.

Training organisation Uplift, which helps people with personal development, training and employment, also made the centre its new home.

At the same time long-time traders Clintons, HMV and Starbucks have cemented their commitment to the centre with investments in their units covering everything from refitting their shops to taking on more staff.

The ever-popular student raid returned this autumn with thousands of students from the city’s colleges and university taking advantage of discounts, offers and a night of entertainment.

The Bridges also joined the rest of the country in celebrating the Queen’s jubilee with live music, a Britannia-themed selfie booth and slices of cake for shoppers with events also held to celebrate key dates in the calendar including Valentine’s Day and Halloween.

Bridges Shopping Centre director Karen Eve.

The centre has continued to support local charities, notably the Red Sky Foundation, and gave space to a musical wishing well in aid of the charity, which plays music when a donation is made.

Other highlights include joining the city-wide gift card scheme, allowing shoppers who buy the cards to spend them in outlets across the whole of Sunderland as well as at the Bridges.

In November the centre made the decision to open earlier on Sundays, meaning city centre shoppers could visit stores from 10am.

Centre director Karen Eve said the year had been a busy one and was looking forward to further good news in 2023.

“We have seen a number of new and exciting retailers coming into the Bridges who have been really well received,” she said.