Sunderland fish shop given a one star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

Humbledon Fisheries, on Ettrick Grove in Sunderland, was given the score following an assessment on February 21, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety when giving a rating.

When giving an assessment on Humbledon Fisheries, inspectors ruled that there was “improvement necessary” for hygienic food handling along with cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

For management of food safety, it was judged by the Food Standards Agency that “major improvement is necessary”.

The rating means that of Sunderland's 368 takeaways with ratings, 51% have ratings of five and only four have zero ratings.

