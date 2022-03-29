Take a look at what Sunderland’s national Esports campus will look like as construction begins

Earlier this year, it was revealed that British Esports (BE) is to open a performance and education campus which will nurture and support the next generation of talent.

Esports refers to organised competitive video gaming, in which teams and individual players pit their skills against one another online, and often in front of large live audiences to win trophies and cash prizes.

Work has started on the National Esports Performance Campus (NEPC), which is set to be based at the former Audi garage on Stadium Way, right opposite the Stadium of Light – with the site expected to open in the summer.

Sunderland City Council CEO Patrick Melia (left) with CEO of British Esports Chester King at the home of the new Esports campus.

Once complete, the the venue will feature a staged area where esports tournaments will take place with huge digital screens, podcast areas, racing simulators and more.

The Campus will also work alongside Sunderland College who are set to launch their first Level 2 and Level 3 esports courses from September.

The chief Executive of Sunderland City Council, Patrick Melia, described the NEPC as a “great addition” to the city of Sunderland.

He said: “I think it is just an exciting time for the city, we set out our ambition to become the UK’s smartest city and we are well on the journey with that in terms of building digital infrastructure.

"However the real thing is what people do with that infrastructure, whether it is around education, health, smarter manufacturing but it is also about how you have fun and interact with individuals.

"Sunderland will become the centre of excellence for esports is a fantastic opportunity and I think it will make a great addition to the city of Sunderland have a positive impact on our residents.”

British Esports CEO, Chester King, highlighted that the venue on Stadium Way is “perfect” for what British Esports want to build as an organisation.

He commented: “We are so excited as we have been looking for four years for a home and we’ve ended up in Sunderland.

"There is so many different factors to it, being next to the Stadium of Light, having a great council to work with and the venue is perfect for what we are going to be doing here.”

The site is set to open in the summer of 2022.